Will Skelton Says French Club Moves Can Benefit Wallabies If Australia Stays Connected

Will Skelton says the growing flow of young Australians into French rugby academies can help the Wallabies if Rugby Australia builds a system of care and connection. He spoke in Edinburgh after joining camp while recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon.

Will Skelton believes the growing number of rising young Australians being signed by French rugby clubs should not be feared, saying it can benefit the Wallabies if officials build a system of care and connection with the departed youngsters.

Skelton, who plays for La Rochelle in France's Top 14, gave his view hours after Australia's under 18s captain Justice Taumoepeau was linked to the latest French academy move, following highly touted Heinz Lemoto in 2025. There are about 30 young Australians in pathway squads of French clubs, many of them tight forwards, and a good number have made senior debuts.

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Most are aiming to earn JIFF status through a three-year academy stint, which allows them to qualify as a local in the French club system for the rest of their career. Skelton is recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon but flew into Edinburgh to spend a few days in Wallabies camp. Speaking in Edinburgh, the giant lock said a teenager developing in a French academy can be a positive thing for Australian rugby.

French Academies Benefit Wallabies Squad

The exposure is a really good thing, Skelton said. It is only going to improve what we have. Having guys experience that at a young age, and then if they fire up and think I would love to come back to the Tahs or they want to come back to the Reds or love to play for the Wallabies, it can only increase the experience that we have in the squad. I feel opportunity is awesome, Skelton said.

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I know Justice as well, I know his dad and his mum. He is a good kid and he is going to have some fun over there. That potential reward for Australian rugby comes with risk. While some players do come back to play Super Rugby, including Miles Amatosero, there are others who go on to play for France.

Skelton said how Rugby Australia ensure players like Taumoepeau and Lemoto return home is a question for RA officials. He said the fledgling policy of trying to stay connected with the young Australians in France, and selecting them for the Junior Wallabies, is a good first step.

Rugby Australia Stays Connected to Players

You have seen it already, guys have been invited into camp when we were in France and stuff, and it looks they are opening up that catchment too, so that is the first step, Skelton said. As reported last year, RA invited several France-based youngsters to Wallabies training while in Paris, as part of a plan to remain connected with all Australian-eligible players in French clubs.

That is a great first step, and hopefully there is more engagement pieces that boys can get involved with, and seeing what Kissy is doing with the team, Skelton said. Cos that is the only way you really build that, especially if you are playing overseas, that want and desire to play, is to come get a taste of it, and go back to your clubland, he said.

One of the players who visited Wallabies training last year was prop Lehopa Leota, who was also selected to play for the Junior Wallabies earlier this year in a major policy shift for Australian rugby. Queensland-raised Castres prop Kingbenjamin Swerling-Finaipepe also played for the Junior Wallabies. More than 30 rising stars have been poached by French academies, and Australian rugby is fighting back. What it looks post that, I do not know, Skelton said.

It does come to the player as well, because a lot of these boys are going for opportunity and if you are feeling loved, that is the main thing: feeling wanted. That feeling is hard to, you cannot manufacture that.

All I can really say is, good on him, Taumoepeau, and what we can do is, I guess as the Wallabies team, we can perform and get these guys wanting to come back and play for us and play for the jersey, Skelton said. Skelton ruptured his Achilles tendon playing club rugby in March. He is aiming to be back playing by the end of the year. Slow and steady is probably the phrase I would give it, Skelton said.

Skelton Aims for Home World Cup

Obviously with my age, my weight, how big I am, and then history of calves and stuff, we wanted to take our time with it. I want to feel really strong when I come back. Being fresh in a World Cup year will also be a silver lining. Having been in the middle of the huge Lions series in 2025, Skelton is excited about the prospect of playing in the tournament on home soil.

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For every player in this team, that is the end goal, being next year a home World Cup. To be involved would be awesome, I still feel I have heaps to give, he said. If I did not have that drive and that feeling, I probably would have retired, but I still feel I can help and I can add value. But I need to help my club team first before I can even think of those things, Skelton said.

Skelton has joined the Wallabies camp and will attend the game against Scotland on Monday, AEDT. After the Wallabies' humbling loss against England, Australia need Skelton on the field, particularly given his physicality and aggression were largely missing last week. I always text all the boys, How is it all? and everyone was gutted, Skelton said. But that is all dusted now, you learn from it, let us move on to Scotland because Scotland is a very good team.

Wallabies Prepare to Face Scotland

Skelton last played for the Wallabies in the Lions series and the history-making South Africa tour last year. His presence in camp could, at least, provide a timely reminder of their recent form. You do not have to look that far back, they have got everything, he said. They work, bro, they work hard for each other.

That is the main thing, if you do not have that then, that is going to be tough. I have full confidence in this team. I can observe and, I am coming from the outside, so it is a good look into the squad. And then that is feeding into Al Alaalatoa if I do pick up something.

I am not coming here as a leader and be, Hey, I am going to have a meeting with the lads and say, man, you just need to fix this and this, Skelton said. When I start playing and stuff, it will be a lot easier, but if I do have any observations, I will definitely voice them. You can see that there is good performances in them. It is just about sustaining it.

That is why it is pretty cool to be involved again, he said. The Wallabies face Scotland next as they look to rebound from the England defeat. Skelton's return to camp, even while still recovering, offers experience and a reminder of the standards the team reached last year. His message on French academies is clear: the movement of young Australians overseas should not be treated only as a loss.

With care, connection and chances to experience the Wallabies environment, Skelton believes Australia can turn that exposure into a long-term gain.