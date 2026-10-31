Chefs share tips on raising happy eaters and handling picky children

Top chefs explain how they feed their children, from hiding vegetables in sauces to letting kids customise meals, and warn against making sugar a treat or labelling children as fussy.

Chefs say the key to raising happy eaters is to avoid making sugar a treat and never to hide broccoli from children. They advise involving children in cooking, introducing new foods alongside familiar ones, and refusing to label a child as fussy.

The guidance comes from cooks who feed their own families daily. One chef says every child is a picky eater and does not believe claims that some happily eat beetroot and feta salads. Most children are selective, so parents simply have to navigate it. If children see adults eating vegetables often enough, they eventually come round.

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Acey's Appetite: Fueling a Growing Athlete

The chef's son Acey is 10, lifts weights and is seriously into rugby, already training with boys older than him. He burns constant energy, so the job is to get food into him before he realises he is hungry. If left to ask, he only wants whatever comes in the brightest wrapper. Acey eats loads of meat and fish, loves cheese and salami, and the family makes omelettes, burgers or cheese toasties with cured meat.

He has started making his own smoothies, blitzing frozen mango and pineapple with a mixture of coconut and cow's milk. He would never choose fruit, but if a chopped apple is put in front of him, he eats it. The same is true of breakfast: he says he is not hungry, but yoghurt, honey and granola disappears. Vegetables remain a work in progress.

Sweetcorn, peas and carrots are fine, but anything greener needs encouragement. Old chef's tricks help, such as a tomato sauce packed with blended vegetables, a bolognese or stew cooked low and slow, or letting him thread peppers on to kebabs or build his own pizza. If he is involved, he is more likely to eat it. The family does not eat together enough during the week because of work hours, but weekends are different.

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Family Dining: From Weekday Rushes to Weekend Feasts

The barbecue goes on and everything is dumped in the middle of the table: burgers, chicken, pitta, hummus and salad, and everyone helps themselves. Acey dodges the salad, but happily mops up olive oil with warm bread, which is a start. As a mixed-race family they cook boldly and eat widely. The chef cooks from everywhere east of India and husband Hugh loves Nigel Slater.

Their children do not automatically eat boldly, although both chose to be vegetarian. Eldest daughter Arya only ate beige food until she was about six. Now she out-eats everyone on the chilli front and it has become her identity. She even has a T-shirt with a bottle of sriracha on it, first tried at age seven with tofu nuggets.

Yogi is becoming more open-minded. Six to 12 months ago she would sometimes burst into tears if something new was put on the table. Now she eats most things, but a backup is kept ready, such as fried eggs or bread and cheese. Falafel is a go-to meal and some ready-made is always kept in the freezer.

Everyone customises their own with gherkins, pickled beetroot and chillies, hummus, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, grated carrot, mayonnaise, sriracha, cabbage, tahini and even mango chutney, which they find empowering. Egg fried rice was one of the first things they ate together and remains a favourite. The family all love katsu curry, most dals, paneer in any form, and tofu as nuggets, in a homespun poke bowl or, surprisingly, the silken kind with rice and a sweet and salty sesame sauce.

Gradual Spice Introduction and Flavor Sensitivity

Introducing something new alongside something familiar works well. When the chef first made sticky mango and lime paneer naans, she explained the children loved all the ingredients: paneer, mango and naan. Spices were introduced gradually, making mild versions and then adding a quarter of a teaspoon more each time. She was labelled a fussy eater as a child, but thinks she simply had incredibly sensitive taste buds.

She says people underestimate how differently kids experience flavour. A cumin seed can seem explosively bitter, and something like kimchi can be overwhelming. The biggest lesson has been not to label children. If you keep calling them fussy, they start believing that is who they are.

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She used to tell Arya to try one cherry tomato every year and see what happens. The other day Arya ate not one, but three. Another chef has two very different children in temperament and in how they eat. Over time the best way to tackle it has been to find different ways to prepare the same thing.

Customizing Dishes to Suit Individual Tastes

Sam says he hates roast chicken, but what he actually dislikes is the fatty, slimy skin. If the breast is sliced and wrapped in a flour tortilla, he is delighted. Jude wants the chicken leg, skin and all. The same goes for broccoli: Sam likes it crisp and crunchy, while Jude likes it cooked a minute longer until it is soft.

Once she started asking why, things changed. Her boys have always loved tuna macaroni, originally made with lots of sweetcorn. Over time she slowly built in more flavours, cooking down onions, carrots and celery into a delicious base, grating in courgette until it melts away like butter, or finely slicing green beans so they disappear into noodles. She is wary of hiding vegetables because she does not want food to become a trick.

She tells the children what is in there and would rather they thought grated courgette is what makes it taste so good. When the boys were little she could not work out why they devoured her mum's congee and omelettes but barely touched hers. Her mum laughed and said salt and sugar, a pinch of each added when she cooks. As a new mother she was focused on doing everything right, whereas her mum focused on making it delicious.

Satisfying Meals: Poke Bowls and Sichuan Cuisine

They love chilli con carne and poke bowls. For the poke, cubed salmon is briefly marinated in mayo, soy, maple syrup, lemon and, more recently, wasabi. It is grilled for two minutes and put on top of a rice bowl with edamame, corn and, if feeling fancy, a pineapple and mango salsa. They also love ants climbing a tree, a Sichuan Chinese dish with glass noodles and minced pork.

Sometimes people put too much pressure on themselves to produce the perfect balanced plate. The other night, rushing out, one chef just put prosciutto, halloumi, avocado and cucumber on the table. Sam texted afterwards asking for more of this. It made her realise that a simple, relaxed spread can be exactly what children want.