One Nation convinced one in five Victorian voters, and a Labor veteran sees parallels with past NSW and Victorian governments. Federal Labor is warned against complacency and panic as longevity and voter volatility loom.

One Nation convinced one in five Victorian voters, a result that should make federal Labor take notice. A Labor veteran pointed to the sharp echo of this last Victorian term in an earlier NSW government.

NSW Labor's historical parallels

In 2007, Morris Iemma won a famous victory despite his Labor government's tiredness. But then in just one term Iemma was replaced by Nathan Rees, and Rees was replaced by Kristina Keneally before Labor was swept away in a surprise landslide. The comparison went further. In NSW, Eddie Obeid became the symbol of corruption that can come with unaccountable government at the end of long rule.

Also read One Nation Wins Over 20 Percent of Victorian First Preference Votes With 59.7 Percent Counted

That was similar to the role played by the CFMEU in Victoria. To put this another way: in politics, in the end, it is the longevity that kills you. That is not because people simply tire of a party. Longevity is the thing that makes a government's flaws tangible.

With time, a government repeats its mistakes; those mistakes combine in disastrous ways; and the arrogance that comes with successive victories amplifies voters' fury at those disasters. The most important lesson for Albanese's Labor government has nothing to do with complicated interpretations of how defeat arrived. It is the fact that defeat does, eventually, arrive. The clock is ticking.

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If federal Labor wins three terms - still likely - it is halfway through. Any government should ask itself, constantly: are we achieving what we intended? And here is another lesson from Victorian Labor: for all its faults, it did not die wondering. As political historian Paul Strangio wrote last week, the current jaundiced view of Dan Andrews may shift with time.

It is hard to disagree with his conclusion that Andrews left behind an outsized public policy legacy, whatever your opinion of that legacy. And yet the defeat was of historic size. This tells us three more things. The first is specific: this government had massive problems, hinted at in the beginning, obvious by the end.

Stalinist style and leadership dangers

Bill Shorten's description of its style as Stalinist should not be dismissed as internal bickering. There are always dangers for successful leaders in becoming too powerful. Anthony Albanese is not Andrews, but needs to be alert to the potential. That is because it is easy for a government to become detached from voters and their everyday concerns, as the Victorian Labor government did.

The broader conclusion is that a government must monitor its tendencies, which with time inevitably become exaggerated and damaging. If one of those tendencies is to ignore critics, then other developing problems will be missed. The second is that if the polls say One Nation is going to do well, believe them. We should already have learnt this lesson.

One Nation voter appeal

But because One Nation is not likely to win many seats at this stage of counting, some will be reassured. The idea the far-right simply cannot break through in Australia could take hold again. Remember, this was the common attitude before One Nation's victories in South Australia and Farrer. It has been written that Victoria has previously been a harbinger of electoral change.

So the fact One Nation, an openly racist party, convinced one in five Victorian voters should make us take notice. And Pauline Hanson's celebrity may mean One Nation is much more potent federally. Really, though, this is about more than One Nation's prospects in 2028. The wide appeal of a far-right force in this country, whether One Nation or another, has been demonstrated again.

In this respect, we are just like every other country. The third and most important implication for federal politics is the intense volatility of voters. Labor went into this election with a low primary vote for a government. It lost about half that vote.

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As we leave the first quarter of this century behind, the new political reality is that anything can happen at any time. Every current government must take this on board. There is another fact Albanese should keep in mind. At the last federal election nobody expected Labor to do as well as it did.

It is likely voters were a little shocked at the size of its victory. It is possible, then, that federal Labor is slightly, just slightly, closer to the Iemma and Andrews historical examples than it would like to think. A surprisingly big victory, followed by voters turning savagely against the party they did not quite wish to reward so generously. There are two outcomes Albanese Labor should seek to avoid.

Avoiding complacency or panic

One is complacency: the Victorian result should not be ignored entirely. But the second is at the opposite end of the spectrum: taking it too personally. The silliest outcome would be for backbenchers to panic. That is because of the differences between the two governments.

At the next election, the Albanese government will be half the age the Victorian Labor government was. Longevity has not yet done its thing. So far, the Albanese government has given voters few concrete complaints. There have been no major scandals.

There is nothing even hinting at the scale of the CFMEU. There has been no leadership change, and no policies that have both hurt and angered large numbers of voters. Inflation is terrible, but hard to sheet home to a specific policy. Housing tax changes are the one exception: a government policy where households can see the impact on their wealth.

If prices begin to rise before the election, Labor's vote could recover more quickly than now seems possible. If they do not, it is another story. Labor may be helped, too, by one hypothesis about the impact of state elections. If the Coalition wins at state level, there is some evidence, according to expert Peter Brent, to suggest Labor can get a small boost at federal level.

It is not much, but in a close election the fact both Queensland and Victoria are now run by Liberal governments might help Labor, and in that situation Labor would take any help it could get. The federal Liberals will take heart from Jess Wilson's victory.