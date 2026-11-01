A five-month-old dog named Frank claims a perfect record protecting his household from birds, wheelie bins and schoolchildren, while receiving no rewards for his efforts.

A five-month-old dog named Frank says he has achieved a 100 per cent success rate in protecting his human companions after three months on patrol.

Frank, who describes himself as the world's most fearsome guard dog, says anyone wanting tips on lowering crime should get in touch with him directly. Who would be a dog? My human companions live in a rough neighbourhood. Birds constantly squawk in the back garden.

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Three wheelie bins lurk ominously in the front yard. And children insist on walking past, chatting in their high-pitched voices, on the way to school each morning. And so I bark. Not constantly, because that is annoying.

Just a series of brief volleys to warn others of the threat. I bark at the birds. I bark at the wheelie bins. And, with my paws leaning on the sill of the front window, I bark at the children as they walk past chatting, or at least pretending to chat as they plan their horrendous attack on our household.

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Frank Lists His Successes

I have been on duty in this household for three months. Dear diary, I hope you will not think me egotistical if I list my successes so far. Number of bird attacks on humans in our backyard: zero. Number of wheelie bins which have gone mad and attacked my humans: zero.

Number of local schoolchildren deciding to commit a violent home invasion of our house: zero. It is a success rate of 100 per cent. So what thanks do I get for these achievements? None.

Not a single dried sardine snack. Not a whiff of cheese, a delicious product I know they have right there in the fridge. Not even a scratch behind the ears. Why employ a dog, feeding him and watering him and housing him, if you make no use of his skills?

The Dog Defends His Skills

I come equipped with ears which, swivelling like two satellite dishes, can catch the sound of trouble a whole suburb away. Then there is my nose, a piece of gear so well engineered that science has not been able to match it, from identifying drugs at an airport to sniffing out cancer in a hospital patient. I am also fast on my feet.

I can go from back garden to front door, the thundering sound of my paws on floorboards, all while the delivery guy is still catching his breath. And yet, confronted with this symphony of skills, this apex of athleticism, this pure doggedness of dog, it is just: Frank, Frank, Frank, will you please calm down? What if I were to acquiesce to their demands? What if I agreed to be deskilled?

I would be nothing. I would be a Beethoven who has abandoned his piano. An Einstein kept from his calculations. A Mother Teresa who has turned her back on the poor.

And what if the household were to be robbed? You know the truth. I would be the first to be blamed. The dog would be the one in the doghouse.

I thought you had a dog, a friend might say. Is he not called Frank? What was Frank doing during the home invasion? I suppose the dear old thing was snoozing.

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And then a derisive laugh, at my expense. If very occasionally I bark at a threat that proves illusory, it is better than an invasion of violent primary school children, one that leaves all the valuables stolen, all the humans dead, and me with my paws bound with cable ties.

Games With His Owner

Meanwhile, in the brief breaks between threatening incidents, we play soccer, with Man kicking the ball into the air. I soar upwards and, nine balls out of ten, achieve the most spectacular of headers. At five months of age, I am too young to win a place in the Socceroos, I know that. But surely it is only a matter of time.

My main problem is guessing the direction of the ball after Man has kicked it. He is, I fear, the worst player since the game was invented. Once we are back inside the house, I follow Man from room to room. We go down the hallway to the bedroom, back up to the kitchen, and again down to the bedroom.

And then back to the kitchen. One day, I feel certain, he will do something interesting, although this outcome is yet to eventuate. Still, if you are interested in watching a man pick up a teacup from his bedside table and walk it up to the dishwasher, only to remember he has forgotten the other cup and so repeating the journey, turning on and off the bedroom light each time, then it is a display that will leave you dazzled.

Later, at 9pm, I go to sleep on the bed in the front room, ready for the morning. I sleep until I hear it. Childish voices. Going to school.

Outside my house. How dare they! I throw a few warning shots their way, my paws resting on the sill of the front window. It will not stop the children from executing a home invasion, but at least this way they will choose the house two doors down.

That household is protected by an elderly Labrador. From him, I hear hardly a snuffle. I assume the dear old thing is snoozing.