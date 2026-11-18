Proposed changes to Australia's capital gains tax system from July 1, 2027 could make even a small age pension entitlement valuable, as pension recipients may be exempt from a new 30 per cent minimum tax on capital gains.

Proposed changes to Australia's capital gains tax system announced in this year's federal budget could make the age pension more valuable than many eligible retirees realise.

Under the proposal, capital gains on investments would be taxed at a minimum rate of 30 per cent, increasing potential tax liabilities. The rules are expected to apply to assets from July 1, 2027, meaning individuals may face higher taxes on their investment returns over time. A little-known exemption could benefit pensioners.

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CGT Tax Exemption For Age Pension Recipients

Under the proposed changes, individuals who receive a means-tested support payment such as the age pension in the financial year of a realised capital gain may be exempt from the new minimum tax CGT rules. This exemption can apply even if the retiree is eligible to receive only a partial payment. Around 2.7 million Australians receive at least some level of income from the age pension.

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But some retirees who are eligible for the benefits choose not to apply, viewing it as unnecessary or a status issue if they can self-fund their retirement. The CGT changes may overturn this view. Receiving even $1 of age pension could potentially mean a significant reduction in overall tax on investments, particularly for retirees with lower taxable income. Consider a common hypothetical example set in 2029 to show how the changed CGT treatment would play out.

Adam is single and turns 75 in August 2029. He owns his home, valued at $800,000. His household contents and car are worth $40,000. He has $440,000 in a bank account and share investments worth $250,000, purchased at a cost base of $160,000 and worth $220,000 on July 1, 2027.

Adam Case Study Pension Eligibility Limits

Adam is conscious that his assets are near the assets test limit for the age pension. He did not bother to apply for the age pension as he may need to inform Services Australia, also known as Centrelink, if his shares increase in value and put him above the limit. Let us say Adam intends to sell his shares to fund a move into aged care while he prepares his home for sale.

Since he does not receive the age pension, the share sale would trigger CGT and the capital gains would be subject to the minimum 30 per cent tax. In this case, Adam would pay a total of $8,543 in tax on the sale of his shares.

Should he receive a part age pension in the financial year of the share sale, there would be no minimum 30 per cent tax, but more favourable marginal tax rates would apply to the overall capital gains. This would result in a total tax bill of $6,143, a $2,400 tax saving compared with what he would pay without the age pension.

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Tax Savings And Additional Pensioner Benefits

Although the income Adam is entitled to through the age pension may be small, the tax advantage makes a significant difference to the amount he ends up with after selling his shares. Age pension recipients can also unlock benefits such as the Pensioner Concession Card, which entitles them to lower cost health care, and the Energy Supplement to assist with specific household bills.

Applying for the age pension does take some effort, but the proposed changes to the CGT rules add to the existing benefits. Even a small entitlement can have significant value. Professional financial advisers can also help with these processes, so retirees do not have to tackle the task alone.

For people who expect to realise capital gains on their investments in the coming years, now presents a good window of opportunity to reassess age pension eligibility and plan ahead, as there are potential strategies an individual may consider. There will also be an increased need for individuals to maintain detailed records, including accurate cost-base information for assets at their purchase date, as their value stood on July 1, 2027, and any adjustments arising from Dividend Reinvestment Plans.

Sandy Wong is the national manager of advice and Chris Holloway is the senior manager of tax at Equity Trustees. Advice given in this article is general in nature and not intended to influence readers' decisions about investing or financial products. They should always seek their own professional advice that takes into account their own personal circumstances before making any financial decisions.