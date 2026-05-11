Donald Trump: Ceasefire 'on Life Support', Considering Military Mission

President Donald Trump claimed the ceasefire that has been in place since April 8 is 'unbelievably weak' and likened its chances to a one per cent survival rate.

The ceasefire between the US, Israel, and Iran is described by President Donald Trump as 'on life support', while he contemplates restarting a short-lived military mission to guide ships through the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump criticized Iran's 'stupid' leadership and regarded the ceasefire as 'unbelievably weak'. The Iranian counter-offer was communicated through Pakistani intermediaries and includes demands for full compensation for war damages, unfreezing of Iranian assets worldwide, lifting of sanctions on Iran, and recognizing Iran's sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz. Iran's foreign ministry spokesman defended the proposal as 'reasonable and generous', but any bid to recognize Iranian sovereignty over the strait would be rejected by the international community.

Trump claimed the Iranian regime initially agreed to surrender its stockpiled highly enriched uranium but later changed their mind, and they did not include its forfeiture in their written counter-offer. He also indicated Iran has not given up on its nuclear ambitions. Trump's generals are expected to meet with him shortly, as he considers restarting a previous military mission and weighs diplomatic alternatives, including potential negotiations with China.

He suggests the US has already achieved a 'complete victory' from a military standpoint but encounters disappointment in his interactions with Kurdish militias, who he accuses of taking military aid intended for Iranian protesters





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Iran Trump Ceasefire Military Mission Strait Of Hormuz Nuclear Ambitions Intermediaries Republican Senators Lindsey Graham US-Iran Relations Diplomatic Solutions Kurdish Militias

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