Donald Trump's Iran War Strategy and Its Consequences

This news text discusses Donald Trump's push for a negotiated end to the Iran war, the US's lack of bargaining power, the shift in power dynamics, and the potential consequences of the war on Israel, Lebanon, and the region.

Donald Trump is pushing for a negotiated end to the Iran war. Despite declaring a deal had been largely negotiated, he later said the US would take its time on negotiating a deal.

This is an American president who wants the whole thing to stop. The US confirmed by its own actions that it has little bargaining power and that Iran holds much power now. The US will not be relaunching military strikes on Iran. The original aims of the US-Israeli attack on Iran have not been met, and the dynamics of the region have changed in Iran's favor.

Analysts have described the situation as a strategic fiasco, catastrophe, and a true American debacle. Iran has emerged from the conflict with a strengthened negotiating position, and it is now under control. The most likely scenario is of no clear resolution to the Strait of Hormuz, Iran's nuclear capabilities, or conflict in Gaza or Lebanon. The upfront concessions and Iran's rejection of US statements on the strait and nuclear power confirm that it is Iran in the driver's seat.

The path forward is increasingly familiar, with US diplomacy working on the illusion that the wheel is still in spin





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Iran War Donald Trump Negotiated End Upfront Concessions Iran's Negotiating Position US-Israeli Attack On Iran Strategic Fiasco Catastrophe American Debacle Israel's Security Iran's Nuclear Capabilities Strait Of Hormuz Upfront Concessions Iran's Rejection Of US Statements Iran In The Driver's Seat

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