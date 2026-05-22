Donald Trump's Second Presidency - A Price Called Price-In

Donald Trump's second presidency is plagued by issues such as ruination of the Kennedy Center, building of a ballroom to replace the White House East Wing, targeting voting rights of Black Americans, abuse of the justice department, and endless self-dealing.

Donald Trump 's disastrous second presidency , including ruination of Kennedy Center , building of a ballroom, targeting voting rights of Black Americans, abuse of justice department, self-dealing and oversight of elections, among other issues, is widely accepted as a price amid the constant lies and executive excesses.

A slush fund worth $1.8 billion, intended to use taxpayer money to compensate Trump's allies, including the January 6 rioters who attacked police officers, has been proposed and criticized. His allies shrug off the news as 'politics as usual'. Few recent pieces have acknowledged Trump's physical and mental decline, including erratic behavior and health concerns





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Donald Trump Second Presidency Kennedy Center Personal Finances Ballroom White House East Wing Suicidal Ideation Mental Decline Slush Fund January 6 Rioters Taxpayer Money Corruption Republican Party Conservative Media

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