Trump Said Pretend I'm on the Ballot 47 Times, and Voters Repudiated Him

Democrats won midterm elections in Republican strongholds like Texas, Kansas, Iowa and possibly Mississippi. Analysts say the results were a total rejection of Donald Trump driven by economic pain, tariffs, war with Iran, and corruption concerns.

Democrats have won midterm elections in Republican strongholds including Texas, Kansas, Iowa and possibly Mississippi, in what analysts describe as a total rejection of Donald Trump.

Trump Central to Midterm Repudiation

The results have been called a blue wave, a blunami, a red reckoning and a red rout, but one expert says none of those labels captures the central role of Trump himself. Trump said pretend I am on the ballot 47 times, and voters listened. The outcome was a repudiation of Trump and his hyper-aggressive politics.

Also read Democrats Win Senate and House as Late-Night Hosts Mock Trump

At the polls, voters identified two clear decisions from the president: Liberation Day, when tariffs even hit penguins on uninhabited Australian islands, and the decision to go to war with Iran. People got to know about the Strait of Hormuz, a little-known choke point that most Americans had never heard of before, but they know it now and they know the impact it has had on their hip pocket.

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Every gas station in America became a billboard for the Democrats, as was every supermarket checkout. Fertilisers in rural states that Republicans lost also played a role. Another key factor was alleged corruption and concerns that the Trump family and its acolytes have enriched themselves during this presidency. With an Oval Office bedecked with gold, at a time when so many Americans are suffering personal recessions, it was really problematic.

Those factors were all driven by Trump himself. The analyst said the Democrats should not necessarily view these results as a great endorsement of them. The polls showed that they were unpopular too, but they are less unpopular than Trump. The results were a total rejection of Donald Trump, no question about it.

Analyst Questions Trump Mental Acuity

Turning to questions about Trump's mental acuity, the analyst said he was wary as a journalist of undertaking psychiatric portraiture. But when he first interviewed Trump in 2014, what struck him was how sharp he was, and surprisingly humble. He was very curious, intelligent, no question, and very verbally dexterous. I do see flashes of that Trump now, but the other Trump is more noticeable, the analyst continued.

The one who concocts these word salads and goes off on odd tangents, the guy that talks about a candidate's great ass, and the appearance on the Reflecting Pool on the eve of the election. Holding up a photo of a sewerage pipe before the Reflecting Pool as his closing message was described as inanity. Trump has been a smart politician and would not have twice become president without being a smart politician.

But that was some of the dumbest politics I have seen, and that does point to a kind of narcissistic scrambling of his mind, which I think will become more of a talking point now. Steve Bannon famously said at the beginning of this year that if we lose the midterm elections, a lot of people in this room, including me, are going to prison.

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Democrats Prepare Congressional Investigations

With Democrats now being in the majority in both houses, they have serious subpoena power and can mount investigations. That will be their mantra over the next couple of years: investigate, investigate, investigate. The analyst does not necessarily think they will impeach Donald Trump. They have done that twice already and there are not the votes in the Senate to actually convict him and remove him from office, so it would be a futile exercise.

But they will launch investigations into family members like Jared Kushner and Donald J. Trump Jr. Figures Elon Musk and Pete Hegseth, for different reasons, will also come under scrutiny from Congress. The tone was set immediately after the election when Robert Garcia, the Democrat who is going to head up the chief investigative body in the House, the Oversight Committee, put out a two-word tweet saying Lawyer up.

Presidential Immunity And Legal Reckoning

As for Trump himself ending up with a zebra sun-tan and going inside, exchanging the pillars of the White House for the iron bars of a federal penitentiary, the analyst said he believes he has got presidential immunity. The Supreme Court gave that to presidents during the Biden presidency in response to the legal case against Trump following on from the January 6 insurrection, but that is only for official acts.

So that is a crucial distinction, and you cannot totally rule that out. But the Justice Department would be circumspect about coming after Trump because of the kind of martyrdom effect it would create. A lot of us still think he should face a legal reckoning for his role.

The analyst is a heavily qualified journalist with a degree in history from the University of Cambridge, a doctorate in American politics from the University of Oxford, three books on US politics, and extensive experience as a BBC correspondent on the ground in Washington and New York. His one great boast is that Joe Biden kept one of his books on the shelf in the Oval Office, which was very different in those days. There was the book, but there was not any gold.