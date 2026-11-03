New York Times review finds Trump's communication more vulgar, repetitive and absolutist

A New York Times review of Trump's public communications from 2015 to last Thursday finds a more vulgar, uninhibited and less coherent style, with more repetition, absolutist language and swearing than a decade ago. The White House denies he has lost a step and cites a perfect cognitive test score.

A New York Times review has found that US President Donald Trump's public communication is more vulgar, more uninhibited and less coherent than it was a decade ago, according to an analysis of speeches, rallies, social media, interviews and public meetings from 2015 through last Thursday.

New York Times Analysis Reveals Trump Communication Shift

The review relies on an AI-assisted metric and found a notable shift since Trump began his presidential run at age 69, though the change since 2024 is less pronounced than over the full decade. The findings come after Trump repeated the same Willie Horton crime story twice within 30 minutes at a campaign rally in Greenville, North Carolina, using some of the same language and getting the facts wrong both times.

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The story had helped sink the 1988 presidential campaign of Democrat Michael Dukakis. Trump, who last year became the oldest person ever inaugurated as president and turned 80 in June, has demonstrated physical stamina while campaigning ahead of midterm elections. But his recent performances on the road and at the White House have produced many head-scratching moments, with forgetfulness and repetition.

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According to the review, Trump now uses 19 per cent more all-or-nothing words such as always, never, everything and totally at rallies than a decade ago, and 5 per cent more than in 2024. Experts say this black-and-white thinking often accompanies advancing age or cognitive decline. He is cruder, using nearly 15 swear words per 10,000 words compared with 14 two years ago and six a decade ago, a change consistent with age-related disinhibition.

Trump All-or-Nothing Language and Vocabulary Analysis

His rambling or confusing digressions occur two and a half times as often in his second term as in the 2016 campaign, though roughly the same as in 2024. His vocabulary remains about the same, as does the reading level of his speaking, which hovers between fourth and fifth grade. The average modern president speaks at an eighth-grade level. His public schedule is thinner, down to 1.3 events per weekday versus 2.1 in his first term.

Trump is posting online an average of 21 times a day, up from 13 a day in 2016 but down from 34 a day two years ago. The night-owl president has posted messages between midnight and 5am on 30 per cent of his nights in his second term and has had 240 bursts of 10 or more posts an hour. Trump has made comments that leave people wondering what he is talking about.

He declared that at an unfenced construction site, only a Hispanic could survive that fall. He wants to ban immigrants from Norway because I didnt get the Nobel Prize. He mispronounces the Strait of Hormuz as the Hormone Strait. He has told supporters to cheat like hell in this weeks elections and says military leakers should be shot.

Trump Rambling Digressions and Online Posting Habits

Even Trump seems astonished at times by what comes out of his mouth and by how much his supporters embrace him nonetheless. I could say the stupidest things and youd clap. Oh, I love you so, he marvelled at a recent rally in Clarksville, Tennessee. But we dont say the stupidest things, he quickly added.

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We say things of common sense. We say things that make sense. For Trump, making sense often places second to having fun at rallies, and some outrageous remarks appear aimed at generating a laugh. His allies say too much is made of comments that are really just jokes.

He has always been a provocative speaker, willing to outrage for the sake of outrage. Trump defends his stream-of-consciousness rambling as a brilliant speaking style that he calls the weave. The White House denied that Trump has lost a step. Davis Ingle, a White House spokesperson, hailed his sharpness, unmatched energy, relentless work ethic and historic accessibility and dismissed concerns about his provocative comments.

Cognitive Assessment Scores and Medical Exam Context

The president doesnt care about being politically correct; he cares about making America great again, Ingle said. The American people love how authentic, transparent and effective the president is. Former Republican congressman Francis Rooney criticised the aggressive attack language as unprecedented for a sitting president. Hes saying so many stupid things, even for him, so many outrageous and aggressive things, Rooney said.

This aggressive kind of attack language, thats something Ive never heard from a president. Measuring the effects of age can be difficult without a medical examination, although that has not stopped many physicians, political commentators and everyday Americans from drawing conclusions based on what they see on television. A three-page summary released in May by Sean Barbabella, the White House physician, noted that Trump had scored 30 out of 30 on the Montreal Cognitive Assessment.

Cognitive and physical performance are excellent, he wrote. The Montreal assessment is a quick test to screen for Alzheimers disease or other cognitive impairment and includes basic questions like identifying a lion, camel and rhinoceros, drawing a clock, repeating words or numbers in order, and naming as many words as possible in one minute that start with a given letter.