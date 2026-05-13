Donna Fisher Wins Libraro Prize for Unpublished Novel 'Sheep’s Clothing' About Singer and Bestselling Author Friendship

Donna Fisher, whose novel Sheep’s Clothing is about a singer in a friendship with a bestselling author who is accused of sexual assault, has won the Libraro prize for the unpublished manuscript of her ‘provocative and timely’ book. The £50,000 award, set up to ‘sidestep the traditional barricades of the book industry’, allows readers to select a shortlist from manuscripts uploaded to a platform directly by writers.

Donna Fisher , whose novel Sheep’s Clothing is about a singer in a friendship with a bestselling author who is accused of sexual assault , has won the Libraro prize for the unpublished manuscript of her ‘provocative and timely’ book.

The £50,000 award, set up to ‘sidestep the traditional barricades of the book industry’, allows readers to select a shortlist from manuscripts uploaded to a platform directly by writers. British author Donna Fisher won the prize for her novel Sheep’s Clothing, which follows a singer and her on-and-off friendship with a bestselling author who is accused of sexual assault.

Fisher will receive a £50,000 prize package, including £30,000 in prize money, £20,000 in marketing support, and the option of a book deal with publisher Hachette UK. The novel was selected from a six-strong shortlist drawn from more than 2,000 submissions on the Libraro platform, a community-driven digital publishing initiative with more than 15,000 members.

The shortlist was picked by readers, before being judged by an industry panel led by authors Joanne Harris and Elly Griffiths; Deborah Maclaren, chief executive of book recommendation platform LoveReading; and book blogger Zubs J Malik. Other shortlisted titles included The Last Canary by Ben Daniels, Yours, Everlasting by Natalie Gordon, Love Lost by Mary Minnock, An Oath of Malice by B Robinson, and The Lost Zodiac by TJ Windwood.

Alongside the main award, the £10,000 Libraro reader engagement prize for reading and commenting on submissions was awarded to Holly Hughes, a creative writing master’s student in Cork, Ireland. The Libraro prize is open to anyone aged 18 or over, worldwide, regardless of previous publishing history or professional representation





GuardianAus / 🏆 1. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Donna Fisher Libraro Prize Sheep’S Clothing Bestselling Author Sexual Assault Post #Metoo Era Novel Shortlist Submissions Community-Driven Digital Publishing Industry Panel Authors Judges Lovereading Book Blogger Reader Engagement Creative Writing Master’S Student Cork Ireland Unpublished Manuscript Award Prize Money Marketing Support Book Deal

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Charges dropped over death of teenager Isla Bell whose body was found in a tipProsecutors have withdrawn their manslaughter case against Marat Ganiev and the man accused of helping move her body in a fridge around Melbourne’s suburbs.

Read more »

Uprising by Tahmima Anam review – a fiery novel of female rebellionRadical hope and rage combine in this tale of ecological precarity and resistance among sex workers on a brothel island

Read more »

Graphic Novel by Lai Yao-ching Wins Stella PrizeLai Yao-ching, a trans author of the graphic novel 'Cannon', has won the prestigious Stella Prize for her work, making it the first time a graphic novel has ever won this award. She shares her feelings of 'imposter syndrome' and the fragility of friendships, as explored in her second book.

Read more »

A portrait of rage: Lee Lai’s graphic novel Cannon wins the Stella PrizeThe graphic novel Cannon by trans author Lee Lai has won the prestigious literary award.

Read more »