Donna Neil Survives 15m Fall and Night on Trail in Carnarvon Gorge Rescue

Donna Neil survived a 15-meter fall on the Carnarvon Gorge Great Walk. LifeFlight Roma and volunteer Bryce Duke conducted a complex night rescue operation.

Donna Neil, a Rockhampton mother-of-two, survived a harrowing overnight ordeal after falling 15 meters down a steep mountainside during a solo hiking expedition. The incident occurred on the second day of her trek along the 87km Carnarvon Gorge Great Walk, located north of Roma. Neil suffered injuries and was stranded without mobile reception, relying on emergency satellite technology to coordinate her eventual rescue.

The Mechanics of the 15-Meter Fall

Neil had embarked on this five-day hike as a training run for the Shepparton to the Sea long-distance walk. She intended to test her equipment, food supplies, and water rationing strategies. On the morning of the second day, she departed the Big Bend campsite at first light. She navigated through rugged sandstone cliffs in a section of the gorge so narrow she could touch both sides.

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The trouble began at Battleship Ridge. As Neil ascended a steep track carved into the mountainside, one of her hiking poles became lodged between rocks at the base of a tree. When she pulled the pole free, the weight of her 18kg backpack shifted her center of gravity. This sudden imbalance flung her sideways off a sheer edge. Neil described the event as a backwards cartwheel fall.

She plummeted 15 meters down the slope. Her backpack absorbed the initial impact, preventing fatal injury. She landed on a 50-degree incline, which made further movement treacherous. A sharp stabbing pain erupted in her back. The fall also shattered a water bottle on her pack, leaving her with minimal hydration in the hot sun.

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Satellite Communication and Emergency Response

Despite her injury and shock, Neil activated survival protocols. She protected her remaining water supply and accessed the top of her backpack. She retrieved a solar charging mat to revive her dead phone battery. Although she lacked cellular signal, she carried a ZOLEO satellite communicator. This device allowed her to send two-way messages to emergency services and her husband, Jeff.

Communication was intermittent. Messages sometimes took up to thirty minutes to transmit. Neil informed her husband that help was requested. LifeFlight Roma deployed a helicopter team to rescue her. However, the crew was redirected mid-flight to attend to a more serious patient. Neil was informed of the delay and prepared for a long, solitary night in the wilderness.

Volunteer Intervention During the Night

Neil spent the night alone in the dark, fearing snakes and animal noises in the long grass. Her husband maintained contact via delayed texts, promising to keep vigil. Meanwhile, Bryce Duke, an SES volunteer and off-duty LifeFlight officer, responded to the distress call. Duke had walked the trail eight times and was fully equipped with a stocked backpack.

Duke navigated the darkness to reach Neil's location. Upon seeing his torchlight, Neil experienced immediate relief and trust. Duke administered over-the-counter pain relief medication and Hydrolyte. He provided warm blankets and remained by her side to monitor her condition.

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For five hours, Duke stayed with Neil as her pain worsened. He provided vital status updates to the rescue crews. His presence ensured Neil remained calm and stable until morning. He reassured her that she would not be left alone until the helicopter arrived.

Air Evacuation and Crew Coordination

At first light the next day, a LifeFlight helicopter departed from Roma. Pilot Pete Marris led the team to the extraction site. The crew successfully rescued Neil from the steep terrain. Marris emphasized the importance of crew coordination in such operations.

He noted that rescue teams train not just in individual skills but in seamless crew operation. Each member relies on others to perform their specific roles. This teamwork ensures the safe extraction of patients from difficult situations. Neil's survival was a result of her preparation, her satellite device, and the rapid response of the rescue team and volunteers.