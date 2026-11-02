Eight Die on Victorian Roads Over Melbourne Cup Long Weekend

Eight people died and several others were injured in crashes across Victoria during the Melbourne Cup long weekend, with four motorcyclists among the dead and investigators appealing for witnesses.

Eight people have died and several others are fighting for life after a series of crashes on Victorian roads over the Melbourne Cup long weekend, police say.

The latest tragedy happened overnight when a car and motorcycle collided at the intersection of South Road and Olive Street in Brighton East, south-east of Melbourne. The motorcycle rider and the driver of the car both died at the scene. A child passenger in the car was taken to hospital with minor injuries. The two men are yet to be formally identified.

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Motorcyclist Killed In Blairgowrie Crash

Police are also investigating the death of a 26-year-old man who was killed when the motorcycle he was travelling on lost control and crashed into a tree at Blairgowrie on Saturday night. A 29-year-old man who was on the same motorcycle suffered life-threatening injuries. Around the same time in Maryborough, police responded to calls that two cars had collided on Park Road.

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The male driver of one car died at the scene and a 52-year-old woman passenger was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The other driver, a 20-year-old man, was not injured, but his 17-year-old female passenger was taken to hospital with minor injuries. Shortly after, a ute lost control and crashed into a tree at Werribee, killing the male driver and sole occupant of the vehicle.

The double fatality at Brighton East, along with the other crashes, has pushed the state's weekend road toll to eight since Friday night, including four motorcyclists. Earlier on Saturday, a teenage passenger riding on an e-bike was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision with a car in Moolap. The rider of the e-bike, a 17-year-old boy, was also injured.

Pedestrian Fatality Reported In Warrnambool

A 75-year-old woman was fatally struck by a vehicle at a pedestrian crossing in Dennington, in Warrnambool, about 12.20pm on Saturday. A police spokesperson said the 52-year-old male driver stopped at the scene and provided immediate assistance. Sadly, the local woman died at the scene. An investigation is also underway after a car and motorcycle collided in Footscray, killing the male motorcyclist.

The 59-year-old man driving the car was not injured and stopped at the scene. He was interviewed by police but released pending further enquiries. Another motorcyclist died in a collision with a car in Healesville about 7.15pm on Friday. The 21-year-old rider died at the scene.

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The crash happened about 64km north-east of the Melbourne central business district. Earlier on Friday, a 25-year-old man died in Footscray after his motorcycle collided with a car. According to the Transport Accident Commission, 220 lives have been lost on the state's roads so far this year. That figure is slightly lower than the same time last year, when 247 lives were lost.

Police Warn Motorists About Speeding Dangers

Police had warned motorists to reduce their speed during the Melbourne Cup long weekend, with nearly one in three fatalities this year a result of speeding. Every life lost on the roads is preventable and we are doing all we can to reduce road trauma, Acting Road Policing Assistant Commissioner Peta Barrett said in the lead-up to the long weekend.

We are pleading with all motorists to remain alert and cautious behind the wheel, especially on longer journeys and when travelling on rural roads. Investigations into all the fatalities over the weekend are underway, and police are calling on any witnesses or anyone with CCTV footage to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. The high number of deaths in such a short period has shocked communities from Melbourne's eastern suburbs to the western outskirts and the Mornington Peninsula.

Families of the victims are being supported by police liaison officers, and authorities continue to urge safe driving practices as the investigations proceed.