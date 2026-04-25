Doug Bracewell Banned for Two Years After Cocaine Positive

Former New Zealand cricketer Doug Bracewell has been handed a two-year ban after failing a drugs test for cocaine during a County Championship match in September 2025. This is his second offense related to cocaine use.

Former New Zealand international cricketer Doug Bracewell has received a two-year ban from all forms of cricket after testing positive for cocaine. The revelation, which surfaced recently through a statement from the Cricket Regulator, stems from an in-competition drug test conducted during a County Championship match in September 2025.

Bracewell, who was playing for Essex against Somerset at the time, admitted to using cocaine during a period spanning September 24th and the early hours of September 25th, coinciding with the match schedule. The Cricket Regulator confirmed that both Bracewell and Essex County Cricket Club were informed of the situation, and the player has accepted the imposed sanction without contest.

This incident marks a significant setback for the cricketer, who unexpectedly announced his retirement from all forms of the game in December of the previous year. The details outlined in the Cricket Regulator’s report indicate that Bracewell voluntarily disclosed his cocaine use during an interview in December. He acknowledged consuming the substance over several hours around the time of the crucial County Championship fixture.

The timing of the positive test, taken on September 25th – the second day of the match – directly correlates with his admission of use. This is not the first instance of Bracewell facing disciplinary action related to drug use; he previously received a one-month ban in 2024 for a similar offense. The recurrence of such incidents raises serious concerns about the player’s well-being and adherence to the strict anti-doping regulations governing professional cricket.

Essex County Cricket Club has expressed its support for Bracewell, stating its commitment to assisting him through a rehabilitation program in accordance with club policies. The club emphasized the importance of upholding high standards of professional conduct while acknowledging its responsibility to support a player facing personal challenges. Bracewell’s situation is particularly poignant given his family’s rich history within New Zealand cricket. The Bracewell name is synonymous with the sport, boasting a legacy of accomplished players.

His uncle, John Bracewell, was a prominent figure in New Zealand cricket during the 1980s, achieving the rare feat of scoring 1000 runs and taking 100 wickets in Test matches. His father, Brendon Bracewell, also represented New Zealand at the Test level, further solidifying the family’s cricketing pedigree. Another uncle, Douglas Bracewell, enjoyed a successful career in first-class cricket. The family’s involvement extends to the present day, with Doug’s cousin, Michael Bracewell, currently representing New Zealand in international cricket.

Beyond the sporting arena, the Bracewell family is also recognized in Australia, with Melanie Bracewell, another cousin of Doug, gaining prominence as a comedian and television host. This latest scandal casts a shadow over the esteemed Bracewell name and raises questions about the pressures faced by professional athletes. The two-year ban effectively sidelines Bracewell from competitive cricket, leaving his future in the sport uncertain.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the consequences of violating anti-doping regulations and the importance of player welfare within the demanding world of professional sports





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Doug Bracewell receives two-year ban for cocaine useFormer New Zealand cricketer Doug Bracewell has been suspended for two years after testing positive for cocaine during a County Championship match in 2025. This is his second cocaine-related ban, following a previous one-month suspension in 2024.

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