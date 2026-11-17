A coronial inquest in Lismore has heard that twins delivered in a freebirth in northern NSW in February 2024 would probably have survived with medical care. One twin was stillborn and the other, Baby D, died hours later.

An inquest has heard that twins delivered in a freebirth in northern New South Wales would probably have survived if their mother had received antenatal care.

One twin was stillborn and the other, known as Baby D, died hours after being born at home without a registered midwife in February 2024. The NSW Coroners Court is examining the deaths of four babies. Three were born by freebirth in northern NSW and one after a homebirth in the Hunter Valley. The inquest is being held at Lismore Local Court.

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The family cannot be named for legal reasons. Midwifery expert Hannah Dahlen told the court the babies would both probably have survived with medical intervention, but not without risk. Her report and that of fellow midwife Dr Alison Teate said antenatal care would have detected two babies sharing a placenta, a very high-risk pregnancy. The court heard Baby D's mother had not engaged antenatal care through the medical system because of a past traumatic birth experience.

Traumatic Past Birth Experience

In a video played to the court, the woman and her partner told police her first pregnancy was a homebirth overseen by a midwife in northern NSW. After a long labour, the woman was taken to a birth centre. She described a snowball effect of intervention that did not need to happen, including an epidural, and said she was given little information about her treatment. She said it was not in keeping with the holistic, spiritual birth she had imagined.

The couple said they felt threatened because of their birthing decisions. They said nursery staff told them they were going to kill their baby if medical advice was not followed. The mother also said an obstetrician at Tweed Heads hospital urged her to have a caesarean section because he wanted to go home early. With her second pregnancy, the woman wanted a sovereign birth, also known as a freebirth.

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She engaged the services of a doula she trusted. The court heard the doula had delivered more than 100 babies over 23 years. She was paid a fee of $4,100 for attending the birth and three additional consultations. The mother had no ultrasounds during her pregnancy and relied on the doula's advice.

She did not know she was having twins who shared a placenta. The court heard this meant a homebirth would not have been recommended. The mother only realised she was having another baby after giving birth to the first baby. In a statement read in court, the doula said she would have suggested the mother seek medical care if she had known the mother was expecting twins.

She said she was not medically qualified and had not delivered twins before. Baby D was born in February 2024. His mother said he looked healthy. That she was pregnant with two babies only came to light when the second baby began to crown.

The baby was born pale, limp and showing no signs of life. The baby was stillborn, having died in the womb. The inquest has no jurisdiction to examine how Baby D's brother died. Coroners courts cannot examine the death of a stillborn baby.

Focus on Baby D Death

The court is solely focused on Baby D's death. The court heard that what caused Baby D to decline was unclear. His mother said it began after the delivery of his brother. Counsel assisting the Coroner, Ragni Mather SC, said medical experts suggested twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome may have contributed to the deaths.

The condition can cause an uneven blood flow to babies sharing a placenta and affects around 15 per cent of babies sharing a placenta. Baby D's mother said in her police statement that the larger size of the stillborn baby supported this theory.

However, the doula's decision to cut Baby D's umbilical cord and not clamp it could have also contributed, the court heard. The doula claimed the cord had already separated from the placenta when she cut it and was not bleeding. But as the baby was placed back into a birth pool that was bloody from the deliveries, it could not be known if the baby had lost blood through the unclamped cord.

Professor Dahlen told the court that the moment you make a decision to surgically cut a cord, you must clamp first. She said it is just fundamental. The court heard the loss of 40 millilitres of blood in a baby of Baby D's size could send it into shock and be fatal. In an emergency, the cord could have been clamped with someone's hand.

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The court heard the doula cut the cord with kitchen scissors to allow the mother to hold Baby D close to her chest. Sgt David Greenway told the inquest that when he arrived at the family's house in 2024, he found one of the newborn twins had died. The other baby was on its way to hospital. The second twin, Baby D, did not survive.

Police said the stillborn baby was on the couch when they walked in. Greenway told the inquest the doula was present at the house. He said she told him: I'm the birth keeper, so I support women that want to free birth. Greenway recalled her saying: I am not medically trained.

And there is a big need because a lot of women don't want to go to the hospital, and they can't afford midwives. I'm not doing anything illegal. She also said, according to Greenway: When people are choosing to be in their sovereignty, it is up to them what they choose to do. The doula expected to give evidence at a later date was involved in the care of two of the four babies included in the inquest.

She is not facing criminal charges. Dr Alison Teate, the president of the Australian College of Midwives, told the inquest that if there are two twins and one placenta, they are at a higher risk category than if there are two placentas. She said the level of surveillance goes up significantly. It would be appointments every fortnight, from 20 weeks.

Doula and Cord Cutting

Baby D was born a few minutes before the doula arrived and appeared healthy. The mother then felt she needed to deliver the placenta, however instead birthed the second baby, who was stillborn, followed by the placenta. The mother said the doula advised them to ring an ambulance immediately. The mother told police that she intuitively knew Baby D was not going to make it.

She said through tears in the recorded interview: I had him on me and he was still taking short breaths. She said as soon as she put him down for the paramedics to start their work, she knew he was gone. A number of resuscitation efforts were made, but Baby D could not be revived. The inquest heard that it was a woman's legal right to choose how she gave birth.

Professor Dahlen acknowledged in her report a mother's legal right to reject care once informed. But she said the mother's previous negative birth experience did not exclude the need to seek medical care when needed. In a video played to the court, the tearful mother told police she would not change her decisions, despite the outcome. She said: I don't regret anything with my prenatal care.

She said: I believe nothing could be done to help them that wasn't already done. She said: They were born with love, and got to leave with love. She also said: I feel like they were born with love and they got to leave with love. I got to have such a beautiful birth experience.

She said: It's really unfortunate and we've been grieving really heavily but I believe nothing could have been done. The court heard the mother felt vibrant and healthy during the pregnancy and described the birth as amazing. She told police her sessions with the doula before the birth were mostly bodywork. She said she did not get anything much out of the system in terms of birth preparation, a few books.

She said there was nothing of the quality the doula offered her.