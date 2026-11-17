A coronial inquest heard a doula did not know a mother was carrying twins before a free birth in 2024, resulting in one stillbirth and one newborn death. The court is examining four baby deaths in the Northern Rivers region.

A northern rivers mother who chose a free birth did not know she was carrying twins until she was in labour, because she had no pregnancy scans, a coronial inquest has heard.

Coroner Investigates Twin Death

The NSW Coroner's Court is examining the death of Baby D, one of twins born in 2024. Baby D died within three hours of birth, while the other twin was stillborn. The mother had three to four sessions with Sita Tara Kali, a self-described birth keeper, before the birth, and paid a fee of $4,100. Kali, who has no formal medical training, was involved in the care of two of the four babies included in the inquest.

Also read Mother denies starting Russell Island fire that killed five sons and partner, inquest hears

The court heard Kali performed body mapping but did not identify that there were two babies. The mother only realised she was having another baby after giving birth to the first. Baby D's mother decided to have what she called a sovereign birth without medical support after a traumatic first birth. She told police her previous homebirth midwife did not really have that much trust in her, and her care was escalated after 12 hours of labour.

Advertisement

She said she then faced an onslaught of intervention, and an obstetrician at Tweed Heads hospital urged a caesarean section because he wanted to go home early. The inquest heard that if the twin pregnancy had been managed conventionally, both twins would probably have survived. Dr Alison Teate, president of the Australian College of Midwives, said twins with one placenta are at higher risk and require fortnightly appointments from 20 weeks.

Medical Risks of Free Birth

The court also heard Baby D may have died from blood loss after Kali cut the umbilical cord with kitchen scissors without clamping it first. Professor Hannah Dahlen of the University of Western Sydney told the court: "The moment you make a decision to surgically cut a cord, you must clamp first. It's just fundamental.

" The loss of 40ml of blood in a baby of Baby D's size could send it into shock and be fatal, the court heard. In an emergency, the cord could have been clamped with a hand. When Sergeant David Greenway arrived at the family's house in 2024, he found one newborn twin had died and the other was on its way to hospital.

Kali was present and said to him: "I'm the birth keeper, so I support women that want to free birth. I am not medically trained. And there is a big need because a lot of women don't want to go to the hospital, and they can't afford midwives. I'm not doing anything illegal.

I know my rights.

" Kali also said, according to Greenway: "When people are choosing to be in their sovereignty, it is up to them what they choose to do. " Kali is expected to give evidence at a later date and is not facing criminal charges. The mother told police she intuitively knew Baby D wasn't going to make it.

Advertisement

Mother Describes Birth Experience

"I had him on me and he was still taking short breaths," she said through tears in a recorded interview. She said as soon as she put him down for paramedics, she knew he was gone. Resuscitation efforts failed. Another possible explanation for Baby D's death is twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome, where blood passes unevenly between babies.

The mother said: "I feel like ... they were born with love and they got to leave with love. I got to have such a beautiful birth experience.

" She added: "It's really unfortunate and we've been grieving really heavily but … I believe nothing could have been done to help them that wasn't already done. " The mother said if she had known about her condition during pregnancy, she would have had to terminate the babies or face an onslaught of medical procedures. Counsel assisting the coroner Ragni Mathur said this assumption was likely correct and reflected the strength of conviction of women who choose free birth.

The inquest is examining the deaths of four babies born in free births or home births in the Northern Rivers region between 2022 and 2024. It will consider whether the care was reasonable and whether care by an unregistered support worker was appropriate. The deputy coroner will hear about a third free birth and a medically supported homebirth in the coming days.

A helpline is available 24/7 for anyone affected by pregnancy loss, stillbirth or the death of a baby or child on 1300 308 307.