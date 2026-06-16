Doula Testifies She Had No Obligation to Call Ambulance as Mother Died in Home Birth

An unqualified doula present at the home birth of Stacey Warnecke testified she did not believe it was her duty to call an ambulance during a postpartum hemorrhage, prioritizing the mother's autonomy over medical intervention as her condition rapidly declined.

The inquest into the death of 30-year-old Victoria n wellness influencer Stacey Warnecke has revealed disturbing testimony from the unqualified doula present at her home birth .

Emily Lal, who served as Warnecke's "birth keeper," told the Victorian Coroners Court she did not believe it was her legal obligation to call an ambulance as the new mother lay dying, nor did she see it as her role to make childbirth safer for the women she was paid to support. The proceedings on Tuesday focused on a critical delay in seeking emergency help for Warnecke, who suffered a fatal postpartum hemorrhage after giving birth to her son at her Melbourne home in September.

Lal explained that she initially mistook Warnecke's severe distress for a panic attack. She described how, after Warnecke passed her placenta, her condition rapidly deteriorated with heavy bleeding and difficulty breathing in the early hours of September 29. When Warnecke began hyperventilating, Lal recalls telling her husband it might be a panic attack. Under intense questioning, Lal admitted she asked three times whether Warnecke wanted an ambulance called, but was refused twice before the mother consented on the third request.

By the time the Triple Zero call was made, Warnecke was gasping for air and critically unwell.

"Her autonomy was very important to her. There was no way I was going to call an ambulance against her wishes," Lal stated, asserting she felt no responsibility to intervene in a medical emergency. She emphasized she viewed herself not as a professional but as a supportive friend, despite being paid, and claimed, "it is not my role to assess blood loss" and "I don't think me being there makes her more safe.

" When asked if she would ever call an ambulance without consent in a scenario involving serious complications or incapacitation, Lal replied, "I would ask if she wanted an ambulance, but if she said no, then that's the answer. I don't think I have that obligation … It's up to the family to make that decision.

" The court also learned that Lal, now banned from working as a doula, had refused to attend births in hospitals or where a midwife was present due to her fears of "birth trauma or obstetric violence. " Her qualifications are based solely on her own experience of four unassisted births, three without any attendant. She spent between 15 and 20 hours with Warnecke in the months prior.

Lal has withheld a statement from investigators but was compelled to testify after the coroner granted her indemnity from evidence being used in future proceedings. Warnecke, a proponent of a "chemical-free" lifestyle, had paid Lal for her presence at the birth. A harrowing 12-minute Triple Zero call made by Warnecke's husband and Lal was played in court.

Paramedics found Warnecke on the floor of a dark room near a birthing pool, with yellow, cold skin, rapid breathing, and an altered state of consciousness. A paramedic observed Lal stretching the placenta in another room, which she claimed was to check for completeness as a potential cause of bleeding. Warnecke was rushed to Frankston Hospital two hours postpartum but died in critical condition.

The medical examiner cited cause of death as a "postpartum haemorrhage in the setting of a home birth.

" Warnecke's distrust of the healthcare system grew during the COVID-19 pandemic; she refused antenatal screening, including routine ultrasounds, and initially considered a registered midwife but abandoned the plan fearing forced interventions





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Doula Home Birth Postpartum Hemorrhage Coronial Inquest Unqualified Patient Autonomy Emergency Response Victoria

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