Registered psychologist Dr Clinton Schultz urges reform in Australia's mental health crisis response, highlighting systemic failures and police involvement affecting First Nations communities.

Registered psychologist and Gamilaraay man Dr Clinton Schultz has issued a direct appeal to First Nations peoples, encouraging them to call Triple Zero during a crisis without fear. He emphasizes that effective crisis care cannot be a one-size-fits-all solution for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities. Dr Schultz argues that when individuals reach out for help in a mental health emergency, the response must not inadvertently cause further trauma or fear.

Systemic Critique of Police-Led Crisis Response

Dr Schultz contends that the current system inappropriately relies on policing to fill gaps in mental health and social support services. This structural reliance is criticized not as a failure of individual officers, but as a systemic flaw that places police in roles for which they are often untrained. When individuals experience acute psychological distress, psychotic symptoms, or suicidal thoughts, police involvement remains a common but potentially dangerous part of the response. For Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, this dynamic raises serious concerns about safety and cultural appropriateness.

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Historical Context and Ongoing Trauma

A meaningful discussion about police interaction with First Nations communities must acknowledge a history of damaged relationships rooted in colonial violence. Police historically enforced policies that included dispossession, control over movement, and the forced removal of children from their families. These historical actions continue to shape modern community experiences and interactions with authority figures. Dr Schultz points out that the presence of uniformed officers can trigger fear and traumatic memories, leading to escalated distress rather than resolution.

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Deaths in Custody and Institutional Racism

The urgency for change is underscored by recent statistics showing that 33 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people died in custody during 2024-25, including six deaths in police custody or related operations. The 2025 coronial findings into the death of Kumanjayi Walker in the Northern Territory revealed serious failures in police conduct and identified systemic racism. These findings expose how institutional failures and perceived aggression can lead to fatal outcomes, challenging the assumption that police presence equates to safety for those in psychological distress.

Cultural Safety and Future Directions

Dr Schultz questions why policing remains the primary response for individuals seeking healthcare and support, suggesting that cultural safety is currently lacking in mainstream services. Understanding how grief, racism, and cultural obligations influence social and emotional wellbeing is essential for effective crisis care. Bridging the Justice Divide, a program featuring a panel of voices on this issue, will be simulcast on SBS and NITV on SBS On Demand on Wednesday 18 November at 9:35pm. This discussion aims to explore how trust can be rebuilt between First Nations communities, police, and the justice system.