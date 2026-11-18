GB News presenter Dr Renee Hoenderkamp addresses harsh criticism of her pregnancy at age 59, citing a double standard in how society judges older mothers versus older fathers.

Dr Renee Hoenderkamp, the British general practitioner and co-host of the GB News program The Saturday Five, has publicly responded to harsh criticism regarding her pregnancy announcement. Revealing on November 14 that she is twelve weeks pregnant with her third child, the 59-year-old presenter faced immediate backlash from some online commentators. Hoenderkamp, who is already a mother to a 37-year-old son and an eight-year-old daughter, used her platform to challenge the double standards she believes society applies to older mothers compared to older fathers.

Hoenderkamp Highlights Double Standard in Parenting

Dr Renee Hoenderkamp argues that the intense scrutiny she has faced exposes a significant inequality in how society views late-life parenthood. She wrote that older fatherhood is often treated as an eccentricity or even an achievement, whereas women in their late fifties are met with hostility. The presenter noted that she received messages describing her pregnancy as disgusting, revolting, and selfish, which she found deeply hurtful. She questioned why women must constantly defend their decision to become mothers while similar justifications are rarely demanded of men.

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Personal Perspective on Motherhood and Age

Hoenderkamp, who had her first child at the age of twenty-one, explained that becoming a mother again nearly four decades later has provided her with a different perspective. She stated that while she had youth on her side during her first pregnancy, she possessed far less understanding of what motherhood required. At fifty-nine, she believes she now has the wisdom, patience, and freedom to make the most of every moment with her new child. She emphasized that her baby will arrive into a family where she is wanted and already loved, suggesting that her age brings distinct advantages to parenting.

IVF Conception and Future Considerations

The presenter disclosed that she conceived through IVF using eggs she had frozen in her thirties. Hoenderkamp acknowledged the legitimate concern about whether she would live long enough to see her daughter reach adulthood, describing it as a consideration she had thought about carefully. She noted that illness and tragedy do not politely wait until someone reaches pensionable age. However, she argued that the possibility of earlier bereavement should not automatically outweigh the opportunity for a child to grow up in a loving and secure family environment.

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Celebrity Precedents in Late-Life Pregnancy

Dr Renee Hoenderkamp joins a growing number of high-profile women who have announced pregnancies later in life. The actress from the film Million Dollar Baby recently revealed her pregnancy via Instagram alongside her husband, Philip Schneider, and their three-year-old twins, Aya and Ohm. Another Oscar-winner, who confirmed in April that she was expecting her third child at age 45, shared a photograph of her growing baby bump. She described the experience as both a joy and a privilege while acknowledging that pregnancy does not come easily to everyone in their forties.

Fertility Struggles and Public Impact

Unlike Hoenderkamp, who was open about her IVF journey, the other celebrities mentioned have not publicly disclosed whether fertility treatment played a role in their pregnancies. The actress who struggled with fertility wrote during her second pregnancy that the path to conception was not a straight line for her. While such announcements can offer hope to women trying to conceive later in life, fertility experts have cautioned that these stories may not reflect the typical experience. Hoenderkamp's open discussion highlights the complex emotional and physical realities faced by women pursuing parenthood in their late fifties.