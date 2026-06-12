Draft U.S.-Iran Memorandum Shifts Toward Tehran's Demands Amid Ongoing Gulf Tensions

A tentative U.S.-Iran agreement, announced by Donald Trump as a "great settlement," leans toward Iranian demands, including a cease‑fire, recognition of Hormuz rights, and the possible withdrawal of U.S. forces, while Israel distances itself and the future of the cease‑fire remains unclear.

Donald Trump has repeatedly announced that a settlement with Iran was within reach, and in the past few days the world has watched a tense exchange of fire between U.S. and Iranian forces in the Persian Gulf as though it were a sport.

Emerging details suggest that the draft memorandum of understanding being negotiated leans heavily toward Tehran's priorities rather than the demands Trump had voiced for months. On the day Trump aborted a third day of strikes, he proclaimed on his Truth Social platform that a "great settlement" had been achieved, only hours after earlier threatening to hit Iran "very hard".

The day before, he had dismissed Tehran as "all talk and no action" and warned that it would "pay the price" for stalled talks. Now that price appears to be measured not in missiles but in American dollars, if any agreement materialises at all. CNN's analysis indicates that Trump has claimed an imminent deal 38 times during the current conflict, and while the rhetoric has been repetitive, this time the language of the draft seems to differ.

It is not a comprehensive peace treaty; rather, it is a memorandum that suspends hostilities and opens a narrow pathway for further negotiations. Iranian state‑affiliated outlet Mehr News, which is generally viewed as pro‑regime, has published the most detailed excerpts of the draft.

Those excerpts portray Iran receiving many of the concessions it has long sought - notably a permanent halt to fighting on all fronts, including Lebanon, and a recognition of its sovereign rights over the Strait of Hormuz - while the United States receives more abstract assurances, such as the promise of future dialogue and the lifting of certain sanctions after the transaction is finalized. Trump, however, publicly rejected the Iranian media's portrayal, insisting that the reported terms "have nothing to do with the terms that were agreed to" and that they "bear no relation to the truth".

Key points of contention remain. Israel's prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has emphasized alignment with Trump while simultaneously distancing Israel from the agreement, warning that any cease‑fire in Lebanon may not be honored by Hezbollah. Iran's recent retaliatory attacks on Israeli positions in Lebanon and on U.S. installations in Bahrain, including the Fifth Fleet headquarters, illustrate how fragile any pause in hostilities could be. Another critical element concerns the Strait of Hormuz.

Tehran has demanded formal acknowledgment of its authority over the waterway, a request the United States has historically opposed. Trump has hinted that the current blockade of Iranian ports would remain "in full force until this transaction is finalized," suggesting that a reopening of the strait could occur within 30 days under Iranian terms if the memorandum is ratified.

Should the deal proceed, it would likely entail the withdrawal of U.S. warships, aircraft, and troops from the Gulf, a step that would mark a dramatic reversal of the military posture adopted at the war's outset. In sum, the draft agreement appears to restore the pre‑war status quo in many respects, yet the ultimate success of the cease‑fire and the practical enforcement of its provisions remain uncertain, hinging on the fine print yet to be disclosed





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