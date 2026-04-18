Dragons Hunt First Win at Accor Stadium Against Injury-Hit Rabbitohs

The St George Illawarra Dragons are desperate for their first win of the 2026 NRL season as they face the South Sydney Rabbitohs at Accor Stadium. Both teams are impacted by significant injuries and team changes, with former Dragon Matt Dufty set to debut for the Rabbitohs. The Dragons are struggling at the bottom of the ladder and are under immense pressure to perform.

The St George Illawarra Dragons are facing immense pressure as they prepare to face the South Sydney Rabbitohs at Accor Stadium this weekend, desperately seeking their maiden victory of the 2026 NRL season. Coach Shane Flanagan is under the spotlight, with the team's winless start casting a long shadow over his tenure. Adding intrigue to the clash, the Rabbitohs will be without their dynamic fullback Jye Gray, sidelined with a shoulder injury.

In a twist of fate, former Dragon Matt Dufty is set to fill the void at fullback for Souths, marking his first NRL appearance since 2022. The Rabbitohs also face the absence of powerhouse edge forward David Fifita, with Lachlan Hubner earning a start in the back row. Meanwhile, the Dragons are sticking with their established halves pairing of Kyle Flanagan and Dan Atkinson. In a late team change, Jacob Liddle will commence the match at hooker, shifting captain Damien Cook to the interchange bench. Tyrell Sloan will wear the number one jersey for the Dragons in the absence of the injured Clint Gutherson, who is nursing a hamstring complaint. Mat Feagai has been promoted to start, replacing Moses Suli who is recovering from an eye socket fracture. For the Rabbitohs, a surprising decision sees star middle forward Keaon Koloamatangi demoted to the bench by coach Wayne Bennett, with Sean Keppie taking his place in the starting lineup. The Rabbitohs, under Bennett's guidance, have displayed encouraging signs this season, boasting a respectable 3-2 record. Conversely, the Dragons are languishing at the bottom of the NRL ladder, occupying the eighteenth position and are in urgent need of a victory to alleviate the mounting pressure. The Rabbitohs lineup features Matthew Dufty, Alex Johnston, Latrell Mitchell, Jack Wighton, Campbell Graham, Cody Walker, Jamie Humphreys, Tevita Tatola, Brandon Smith, Keaon Koloamatangi, Lachlan Hubner, Tallis Duncan, Cameron Murray, Peter Mamouzelos, Bronson Garlick, Sean Keppie, Jayden Sullivan, Edward Kosi, and Thomas Fletcher. The Dragons' squad includes Tyrell Sloan, David Fale, Mathew Feagai, Valentine Holmes, Setu Tu, Daniel Atkinson, Kyle Flanagan, Emre Guler, Jacob Liddle, Toby Couchman, Luciano Leilua, Jaydn Su’A, Josh Kerr, Damien Cook, Hamish Stewart, Blake Lawrie, Jacob Halangahu, Kade Reed, and Loko Jnr Pasifiki Tonga





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