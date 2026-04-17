Dragons' Player Anxiety Mounts Amidst Winless Run and Leadership Silence

The St George Illawarra Dragons are facing internal turmoil as players grapple with job insecurity due to the team's winless start to the season, compounded by a perceived lack of communication from club leadership. Reports suggest a significant disconnect between private assurances and public statements regarding player value, leading to an exodus of talent and widespread dissatisfaction.

A palpable sense of unease permeates the St George Illawarra Dragons , with some players reportedly fearing for their immediate playing futures amidst the club’s winless season start. This anxiety was underscored by individual five-minute meetings with coach Shane Flanagan , which, while ultimately deemed inconsequential, revealed a team operating under a cloud of apprehension.

The lack of outward communication from club leadership has only amplified concerns, creating an environment where players feel they are treading on eggshells. This silence is particularly striking given the Dragons' dire on-field performance, which includes a club-record 10 consecutive losses stretching back to 2025 and a six-game losing streak to open the current season. No statements have been issued by key figures such as chairman Andrew Lancaster, chief executive Tim Watsford, chief operating officer Ben Creagh, or recruiter Daniel Anderson, leaving supporters in the dark regarding any potential plan to rectify the situation. The club's struggles have taken on a literal dimension, mirroring the figurative car crash of their season with the recent incident where the Dragons' merchandise truck overturned on Mount Ousley. Following a disheartening loss to the Sea Eagles, players were reluctant to speak with the media. It was left to co-captain Clint Gutherson, sidelined with a hamstring injury, to address the press, expressing support for the embattled coach and admitting that senior players were underperforming. Gutherson's comments were met with more favor than those of coach Flanagan, who, when questioned about potential team changes, expressed skepticism about having better alternatives readily available from his squad. His remark, "The issue with most NRL clubs is, what are we going to replace them with? It’s not like I’ve got someone sitting there that can jump in there. It’s a tricky one… If I had someone better out of the side, I would put them in, trust me," has reportedly alienated members of the NSW Cup team, which is currently in second place and was last year's grand finalist. One such player, promising young prop Loko Pasifiki Tonga, who has been overlooked for selection for most of the year despite being sidelined briefly with a neck injury, found Flanagan's comments particularly disheartening. When his request to be released to a club where he could secure a starting position was denied, his agent, Craig Clifton, sent an email expressing his dismay. Clifton highlighted the stark contradiction between private assurances of Tonga's value and Flanagan's public statement about lacking better options, calling it unfair to expect a 20-year-old of Tonga's caliber to remain in such a situation. Once a desirable destination, the Dragons now find themselves in the unfavorable position of having more players seeking to depart than join. Several marquee players, including Jaydn Su'A who will join Parramatta, have already agitated for and secured releases, while Tonga also wishes to leave. Other contracted players are reportedly exploring their options. Flanagan's recruitment strategy, which mirrors his successful approach at Cronulla a decade prior by luring veterans unwanted by other clubs, appears to have backfired. Recruiting players like Gutherson, Valentine Holmes, and Damien Cook from clubs that did not retain them has, in effect, solved rivals' problems while creating new ones for the Dragons. The continued selection of Flanagan's son, Kyle, in the playmaker role, despite numerous changes to his halves partners, has also become a point of contention. Players like Hunt, Bud Sullivan, Lachlan Ilias, Jonah Glover, and Lyhkan King-Togia have either departed or been in and out of first grade. Flanagan maintains that Kyle is the team's best halfback, even with Daniel Atkinson being recruited to fill that role. Meanwhile, emerging talent Kade Reed is considered too inexperienced. Glover's departure is particularly telling; despite leading the reserve grade team to the NSW Cup decider, he felt his NRL debut at the Dragons was improbable under the Flanagans' tenure. He would have been in contention for a starting role at South Sydney under Wayne Bennett this season, but for a broken jaw. Glover stated, "I felt like I was never going to make the NRL at the Dragons, so I moved to the Rabbitohs. It was hard to get a look in.





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