Dragons Rookie Kade Reed Dismisses Physical Doubts Ahead of Anticipated NRL Debut

Debutant Kade Reed prepares for his NRL start as the St George Illawarra Dragons look to move past recent coaching turbulence and end a long winless streak.

St George Illawarra debutant Kade Reed has firmly rejected mounting speculation regarding his physical readiness for the demands of the National Rugby League , as the struggling Dragons look to revitalize their season under new leadership. The 20-year-old playmaker has been handed a starting role in the halves for this Saturday's high-stakes clash against the Sydney Roosters, following a significant team reshuffle directed by interim head coach Dean Young.

This tactical change comes in the wake of a tumultuous week for the club, which saw the sudden dismissal of head coach Shane Flanagan and the subsequent demotion of his son, Kyle Flanagan, to the interchange bench. While the elder Flanagan had previously expressed reservations about the lightweight halfback's defensive capabilities against the league's heavy hitters, Reed appears unfazed by the impending physical challenge he will face at Allianz Stadium. Reed addressed the media with a sense of quiet confidence, emphasizing that his daily training sessions have prepared him for the intensity of the top grade. He specifically pointed to the rugged, high-impact training sessions he has engaged in against established Dragons forwards Luciano Leilua and Jaydn Su’a as the ultimate litmus test for his durability. By consistently pitting himself against such formidable back-rowers, Reed believes he has built the necessary resilience to withstand the defensive scrutiny he will surely receive from Roosters enforcers like Angus Crichton and Victor Radley. This perspective has been echoed by Dragons co-captain Clint Gutherson, who is currently managing his own injury recovery but remains vocal in his support for the club's new recruit. Gutherson noted that a strong performance on the biggest stage of the Anzac weekend would serve as a massive confidence boost for the rookie and potentially change the trajectory of his young career. Beyond the individual story of Reed's debut, the Dragons are desperate to end a disastrous winless streak that has seen them lose 11 consecutive matches dating back to late 2025. Gutherson emphasized that the coaching transition should be viewed as a definitive turning point for the squad, urging his teammates to rally behind both the debutant and the displaced Kyle Flanagan. While acknowledging the human element of the recent staffing changes, Gutherson highlighted the importance of collective support and mental health, stating that the players must look out for one another during such challenging periods. The veteran leader confirmed he has reached out to Kyle to provide guidance, stressing that the squad remains unified despite the off-field distractions. For the Dragons, this weekend is not just about the outcome of a single match, but about demonstrating a renewed spirit and structural integrity under Young's guidance as they aim to finally climb out of the bottom position on the NRL ladder





7NewsAustralia / 🏆 11. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

NRL St George Illawarra Dragons Kade Reed Rugby League Clint Gutherson

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NRL greats slam Dragons for ‘shambolic’ sacking of coach Shane Flanagan7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Read more »

‘Picking up the phone to rivals’: Big Cowboys reveal as pressure builds on uncontracted coachNRL: Catch the full NRL 360 interview with new Dragons head coach Dean Young.

Read more »

Kyle Flanagan benched as Dean Young names first Dragons NRL team, fires assistant coach Michael EnnisDean Young names the first team of his tenure as Dragons coach, dropping Kyle Flanagan to the bench and sacking assistant and attack coach Michael Ennis.

Read more »

‘Protect those assets’: NRL’s landmark move as contract training limits introducedNRL: New interim Dragons coach Dean Young has given 20-year-old Kade Reed his NRL debut against the Roosters on ANZAC Day.

Read more »

Origin legend makes major call on future; Dolphins star’s mammoth contract decision — NRL DailyNRL: Catch the full NRL 360 interview with new Dragons head coach Dean Young.

Read more »

‘Defend the shield’: Blues unveil women’s Origin squad in bid to go back-to-backNRL: Dragons' young halfback Kade Reed spoke to the media ahead of his debut clash against the Roosters on ANZAC Day.

Read more »