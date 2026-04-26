Dragons Secure Titans Winger Phillip Sami on Three-Year Deal

The St George Illawarra Dragons have signed Gold Coast Titans winger Phillip Sami on a three-year deal starting in 2027, adding a proven try-scorer to their roster. The deal extends through at least 2029, demonstrating the club's long-term commitment to the player. Sami joins Keaon Koloamatangi and Scott Drinkwater as recent recruits.

The St George Illawarra Dragons are aggressively bolstering their roster, announcing the signing of Gold Coast Titans winger Phillip Sami on a substantial three-year contract commencing in 2027.

This acquisition signifies a continued commitment by the Dragons to strengthening their team for future seasons and adds a potent attacking weapon to their backline. The club released a statement confirming the deal, highlighting Sami’s arrival will extend through at least the end of the 2029 season. This long-term commitment demonstrates the Dragons’ confidence in Sami’s abilities and his potential contribution to the team’s success.

The signing follows recent additions to the squad, including Keaon Koloamatangi and Scott Drinkwater, indicating a proactive approach to recruitment and team building. Phillip Sami has established himself as a consistent performer in the National Rugby League (NRL) since making his debut for the Titans in 2017. Over 149 appearances, the Ipswich-born winger has impressively scored 74 tries, showcasing his try-scoring prowess and ability to impact games.

His speed, strength, and athleticism make him a challenging opponent for defenses, particularly in yardage play. Dragons CEO Tim Watsford expressed the club’s enthusiasm about securing Sami’s services, emphasizing his qualities as a player and his potential to enhance the team’s attacking capabilities. Watsford specifically noted Sami’s ability to be a real handful for opposing teams, highlighting his value as a dynamic and impactful player.

The Dragons clearly see Sami as a key piece in their plans to build a competitive and exciting team. The anticipation surrounding his arrival in 2027 is palpable, with fans eager to see him contribute to the club’s fortunes. The addition of Sami is part of a broader strategy by the Dragons to assemble a squad capable of challenging for premierships.

The club has been actively seeking players who can add both skill and experience to the team, and Sami undoubtedly fits that profile. His proven track record in the NRL, combined with his physical attributes and attacking instincts, makes him a valuable asset. The Dragons’ recruitment drive suggests a clear vision for the future, with a focus on building a team that is both competitive and entertaining.

The signing of a player of Sami’s caliber sends a strong message to the rest of the league about the Dragons’ ambitions. The club is clearly determined to return to the top of the NRL ladder, and the acquisition of Sami is a significant step in that direction. The extended length of the contract also provides stability and allows Sami to integrate fully into the Dragons’ system and culture.

This strategic move positions the Dragons well for sustained success in the years to come, and fans have reason to be optimistic about the team’s prospects





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