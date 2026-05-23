Dragons slip further into NRL history book

St George Illawarra Dragons fell two wins away from sharing NRL record for longest winless start to a campaign after suffering 30-12 loss to New Zealand Warriors in Sydney's south. The Dragons' struggling season, prompted by numerous handling mistakes and class shortcomings, began to show Tuesday in a match marked by a reduced starting five due to injuries.

St George Illawarra Dragons suffer 30-12 loss to under-strength New Zealand Warriors in a wet Sydney evening, falling two wins shy of NRL history's longest winless start.

For the Dragons, a dislocated shoulder suffered by Hayden Buchanan and costly handling mistakes thwarted their chances to capitalize on opportunities against the clinical Warriors. The Warriors demonstrated their capabilities despite some injuries and player loss, earning their sixth consecutive win and proving capable of overcoming the outspoken opponents in the wet Sydney evening





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NRL St George Illawarra Dragons New Zealand Warriors Dean Young Te Maire Martin Wet Weather Sydney

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