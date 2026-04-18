Dragons Star Jaydn Su’A Faces Lengthy Ban After High Tackle Red Card

St. George Illawarra Dragons player Jaydn Su’A has been sent off for a high tackle, potentially leading to a prolonged absence from the field. The incident occurred during a challenging period for the club, which is currently on a losing streak, and adds further pressure on coach Shane Flanagan. The team also suffered a pre-game injury to hooker Jacob Liddle. Despite the setbacks, players express faith in their coach and a commitment to improvement.

St. George Illawarra Dragons forward Jaydn Su’A is facing a significant period on the sidelines after his sending off for a dangerous high tackle during a recent match. The incident, which saw Su’A leave the defensive line at high speed and make contact with the head of an opponent, resulted in the first red card for the Dragons since August 2024, when Justin Olam received the same punishment.

This costly error occurred during a period of intense pressure for the team, highlighting the challenges they are currently facing. The Dragons have endured a seventh consecutive loss to commence their season, placing immense scrutiny on coach Shane Flanagan, whose position at the club is reportedly precarious. The team's struggles are compounded by additional setbacks, such as the pre-game injury to starting hooker Jacob Liddle, who sustained a hamstring injury during the warm-up. This unforeseen change disrupted the team's plans and added to the mounting difficulties. During the post-match press conference, when questioned about Su’A's tackle, coach Shane Flanagan admitted to being preoccupied with other matters during the game and stated he would need to review the incident further to form a definitive opinion on whether a send-off was warranted. Veteran player Tyler Cook, while acknowledging Su’A's intention to make a play and force an error, suggested that the pressure of their losing streak may have led to a lapse in judgment. Cook emphasized that when a team is in a dire situation, players can sometimes deviate from their intended strategies and make mistakes. He further conveyed the team's perspective, stating that they believe Coach Flanagan is doing everything within his power and that it is ultimately the players' responsibility to execute on the field. Cook expressed his hope that Flanagan will remain in his coaching role, asserting that the team will continue to dedicate themselves to improvement each week. The team's commitment to their coach and their determination to overcome their current slump remains evident despite the discouraging results and the individual disciplinary action faced by Su’A. The ongoing difficult season for the Dragons is a testament to the competitive nature of the league and the significant challenges involved in rebuilding a team and achieving consistent success. The team's resilience and their ongoing efforts to adapt and overcome adversity will be crucial in determining their trajectory for the remainder of the season and beyond





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Jaydn Su’A St. George Illawarra Dragons High Tackle Red Card Shane Flanagan

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