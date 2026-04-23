Dragons Undergo Major Changes: Ennis Out, Reed In

Significant changes at the St George Illawarra Dragons following Shane Flanagan's departure, including Mick Ennis' dismissal and Kade Reed's NRL debut. Dean Young implements sweeping changes to coaching staff and playing squad.

The St George Illawarra Dragons are undergoing significant upheaval following the departure of head coach Shane Flanagan and subsequent changes implemented by interim coach Dean Young .

The situation has resulted in several personnel changes within the club's coaching and football departments, impacting long-time staff members and ushering in new faces. Former assistant coach Mick Ennis was informed by Young that he was part of the necessary changes and subsequently relieved of his duties. Ennis, who joined Flanagan’s staff after the team’s disappointing 15th-place finish last season, expressed disappointment but understanding regarding the decision.

He acknowledged the need for a 'circuit breaker' given the club’s current performance and the desire to create a different atmosphere. The changes extend beyond the coaching staff. Dragons General Manager of Football Ben Harran also departed the club alongside Flanagan. Replacing Harran will be former premiership-winning player and ex-Dragon Ben Creagh.

Young has also bolstered the NRL setup with the additions of recently retired player Tom Eisenhuth and Dragons NSW Cup coach Willie Talau, both taking on assistant coaching roles. These sweeping changes were not easy, requiring difficult conversations, particularly the one with Ennis. Young himself admitted the toughest part of the job is informing individuals that their positions are no longer available.

Despite the difficult nature of the decision, both Young and Ennis maintained a level of mutual respect, wishing each other well in their future endeavors. Ennis expressed optimism about the Dragons’ future, believing the changes, even those that impacted him directly, will ultimately lead to positive outcomes. He acknowledged Flanagan’s established coaching style and Young’s desire to implement his own approach, recognizing the need for a fresh perspective.

Beyond the coaching and administrative shifts, Young has also made immediate changes to the playing squad. A notable decision was the selection of 20-year-old halfback Kade Reed for his NRL debut in the highly anticipated ANZAC Day clash against the Sydney Roosters at Allianz Stadium on Saturday. This move resulted in Kyle Flanagan being relegated to the bench. This demonstrates Young’s willingness to give opportunities to emerging talent and shake up the team’s dynamic.

Ennis, reflecting on the situation, highlighted Young’s previous experience in an interim role and his familiarity with the players, suggesting he is well-positioned to implement the changes he believes are necessary. The club is clearly in a period of transition, aiming to revitalize its performance and culture through these significant adjustments. The focus now shifts to the on-field performance, with the ANZAC Day clash serving as a crucial test for the revamped Dragons under Young’s leadership.

The club hopes these changes will provide the spark needed to turn their fortunes around and climb the NRL ladder. The entire situation underscores the high-pressure environment of professional sports and the difficult decisions coaches and administrators must make in pursuit of success. The impact of these changes will be closely watched by fans and analysts alike as the season progresses





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NRL Dragons Shane Flanagan Dean Young Mick Ennis Kade Reed Coaching Changes St George Illawarra

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