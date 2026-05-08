Dragons Unveil New Training Base Amid Hope for Future Success

The St George Illawarra Dragons showcase their new $65 million high-performance training base while banking on a new generation of local talent to revive their fortunes after years of decline.

The St George Illawarra Dragons have unveiled their new $65 million high-performance training base, the Bruce Gordon Centre in Wollongong, ahead of its official opening later this month.

The foyer prominently displays the club’s last major trophies—the 2010 premiership and 2011 World Club Challenge trophies—serving as a reminder of the joint venture club’s past glories. During their peak, the Dragons were perennial contenders, reaching the semi-finals in seven of eight seasons between 2004 and 2011 under coach Wayne Bennett, securing minor premierships in 2009 and 2010 and the NRL title in 2010.

However, the club has since struggled, failing to reach the top eight for eight years and losing their first eight games in 2026. Despite this decline, hope lies in a new generation of locally produced players, including forwards Hamish Stewart, Toby Couchman, Dylan Egan, and Ryan Couchman, who will all start against the Newcastle Knights at WIN Stadium on Saturday.

This marks the first time these young talents, who played together in the Dragons’ SG Ball under-19 team, will all feature in the same NRL lineup. Dylan Egan, a highly rated second-rower returning from a knee reconstruction after nearly a year out, embodies this new wave of talent. The Dragons’ interim head coach, Dean Young, and his bench include academy graduates Jacob Halangahu and Loko Jnr Pasifiki Tonga, signaling a commitment to nurturing homegrown talent.

The club’s chief, Tim Watsford, emphasized their focus on development, stating, 'We are a development club and that’s where we see our future. We’ll put Border Force up around our footprint to ensure we’re giving our guys every chance to succeed in our NRL side.

' While the Dragons have faced setbacks, such as the departure of co-captain Damien Cook to Castleford in the English Super League, they have also made promising signings, including Scott Drinkwater from the Cowboys and Keaon Koloamatangi from South Sydney for next season. These moves, along with the emergence of young players like Egan, who has dreamed of playing for the Dragons since watching their 2010 premiership win as a six-year-old, offer a glimmer of hope for the club’s future





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NRL St George Illawarra Dragons Wayne Bennett Dylan Egan Tim Watsford

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