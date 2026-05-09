Dragons vs Knights: Slumping Dragons Host Fresh Knights in Wollongong

The Dragons and Knights clash in Wollongong with the Dragons determined to avoid their 13th loss in a row, while the Knights come off a thrilling win against the Rabbitohs.

The Dragons will be desperate to unearth their maiden victory of the season when they host the Knights in Wollongong on Saturday afternoon. Having lost 12 consecutive games, including eight straight defeats this season, the Dragons are currently sitting bottom of the NRL ladder, forced into a backline reshuffle after losing numerous crucial matches.

The Knights, on the other hand, are fresh off a tense 42-38 victory over the Rabbitohs last weekend, naming an unchanged team for the Round 10 contest





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NRL Dragons Knights Wollongong Slumping Consecutive Losses Teams Round Matchup Record Recent Form

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