Drake's journey towards redemption in the face of backlash

Discusses Drake's alienation of female fans in his feud with Kendrick Lamar, his attempt to win back their favor with his new album 'Iceman,' and his evolving popularity and criticism as a rap star.

Drake alienated female fans in his feud with Kendrick Lamar , resorting to public stunts such as dangling faux icicles and a huge public ice chunk reveal for his new album's release.

Nevertheless, he remains the highest streamed rapper artist worldwide but faces backlash for comparison to a 'hip-hop colonizer' and accusations of culture vulture behavior. Drake's music has evolved from melodic hooks to increasingly bitter and calculated lyrics, with a lack of flexibility to merge rapping and singing. Drake can change the narrative around his criticism with his upcoming album 'Iceman,' but it remains to be seen if he has the honesty to do so





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Drake Kendrick Lamar Beef Female Fans Melodic Hooks Lyrics Euro 2020 R&B Sensibilities Hypermasculine Rap Fans Culture Vulture Behavior Rape Culture Masculinity Megan Thee Stallion Tory Lanez Walmart

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