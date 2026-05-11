Driftwood on Wonga Guest Tried to Ride Quad Bike Up Stairs Inside House Causing Damage

The owner of Driftwood on Wonga, a holiday house near Port Douglas, has shared a security camera footage of a male guest trying to ride a quad bike up the stairs of the house, leading to damage. The house rules were broken by the guest, who left the property in a filthy state and incurred a cleaning fee.

The owner of Driftwood on Wonga, a holiday house in Port Douglas , New South Wales, has shared a security camera footage of a male guest attempting to ride a quad bike up the stairs of the house, causing damage.

The house rules were broken after the guest failed to reach the front yard and rode off inside the property instead. The owner also accused the group of leaving the house in a filthy state and incurring a cleaning fee of $1000. The guest who tried to ride the quad bike inside the house did not provide his name when asked by the owner





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Driftwood On Wonga Holiday House Port Douglas Quad Bike Stairs Damage House Rules Cleaning Fee

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