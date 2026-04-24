Drinkwater Shines as Cowboys Outscore Sharks in Try-Fest

Scott Drinkwater delivers a dominant performance, silencing trade rumours and leading the North Queensland Cowboys to a 46-34 victory over the Cronulla Sharks. Murray Taulagi scores a hat-trick, while Jeremiah Nanai makes a successful return from injury.

Scott Drinkwater emphatically silenced any doubts about his future with the North Queensland Cowboys , delivering a stellar performance that propelled his team to a thrilling 46-34 victory over the Cronulla Sharks .

The match, played at Queensland Country Bank Stadium on Friday, was a high-scoring affair filled with dynamic plays and showcased Drinkwater’s multifaceted skillset. Prior to the game, speculation had been swirling regarding a potential move for the 28-year-old fullback to the St George Illawarra Dragons at the end of the current season, despite being under contract with the Cowboys until 2027.

However, Drinkwater’s display suggested a strong commitment to his current club, as he orchestrated the attack with precision and contributed significantly to the team’s success. He not only scored a try himself but also provided three crucial try assists, executed a game-changing 40/20 kick, and consistently broke tackles, evading defenders seven times throughout the match.

This performance was particularly important for the Cowboys, who were looking to rebound from a disappointing 38-6 loss to the Manly Sea Eagles the previous week, a game coach Todd Payten described as ‘flat’. The win marked their fifth victory in six games, solidifying their position in the competition standings. The first half saw a flurry of activity, with both teams trading tries in a fast-paced encounter.

The Cowboys initially took the lead within the first four minutes, with Drinkwater crossing the line to score. However, the Sharks quickly responded, with Siosifa Talakai scoring two tries, demonstrating his power and finishing ability. Talakai’s tries were a result of slick ball movement and strong support play from his teammates. North Queensland then fought back, with winger Murray Taulagi scoring off the back of a crucial error from Toby Rudolf.

Taulagi continued to be a threat, adding another try to put the Cowboys back in front. The Cowboys then capitalized on their momentum, with Reed Mahoney and Braidon Burns adding their names to the scoresheet, extending the lead to 26-12 at halftime. This strong finish to the first half was crucial in setting the tone for the remainder of the game.

The Cowboys’ ability to capitalize on errors and maintain possession proved to be a key factor in their first-half dominance. The Sharks, despite showing glimpses of their attacking prowess, struggled to contain the Cowboys’ relentless attack and were unable to consistently build pressure. The second half saw a determined effort from the Sharks, who emerged with a renewed sense of purpose.

They managed to score four tries, with Oregon Kaufusi providing the assist for Blayke Brailey’s try, and KL Iro crossing for a double. However, the Cowboys matched their efforts, scoring four tries of their own to secure the victory. Taulagi completed his hat-trick, further cementing his status as a key player for the Cowboys. Tom Dearden also added his name to the scoresheet, benefiting from Drinkwater’s well-placed 40/20 kick.

Late tries from Iro and Heilum Luki added gloss to the scoreline, but ultimately couldn’t prevent the Cowboys from claiming the win. The return of back-rower Jeremiah Nanai from shoulder surgery was a welcome boost for the Cowboys, but it was Taulagi who stole the show with his impressive performance. The Sharks, despite the return of co-captain Cameron McInnes from an ACL injury, were plagued by defensive lapses that proved costly.

While Will Kennedy was busy in attack and Nicho Hynes orchestrated much of the Sharks’ attack with three try assists and two line-breaks, their efforts were not enough to overcome the Cowboys’ overall dominance. The Cowboys’ victory was a testament to their resilience and attacking prowess, and a clear indication of their potential for success this season





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