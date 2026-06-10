Drone Alert in Vilnius Exposes NATO's Eastern Flank Vulnerability

A firsthand account of an air raid alert in Vilnius underscores how drone threats, stemming from the war in Ukraine, now directly impact NATO capitals and require a unified, robust defensive response.

A couple of weeks ago, I was walking through the streets of Vilnius, on my way to give a talk on geopolitics to a group of visiting Austrian business and academic leaders.

It was a pleasant spring day: people were out and about, cafe tables were set outside - all the familiar tranquillity of a European capital that has grown used to talking about war in theory, but not to expecting it overhead. Then an alarm blasted from my phone. Not a polite notification. Lithuania's emergency alert system is designed to be impossible to ignore.

The first message warned of a possible drone threat. The next was sharper: air danger - seek shelter. I kept walking, working my contacts in government, trying to understand how real the threat was, where the drone might be, and whether Vilnius was actually at risk. Around me, the mood shifted.

People did not panic (Lithuanians rarely do), but faces tightened. Some walked faster while others carried on after a glance at their screens. When I reached my destination, the meeting had been moved from a conference room to the cellar of a local library. It was cramped with the Austrian guests I was supposed to brief, and with local Lithuanians who had found the same place as a shelter.

So I began my lecture on geopolitics underground not as a metaphor, but as a fact. The warning, sent to people's phones in Vilnius on 20 May, read: 'AIR DANGER. Hurry to cover or a safe place without delay, take care of your loved ones, wait for further recommendations …' The working assumption about what triggered the alert is that a Ukrainian drone, aimed at Russian military or energy infrastructure, was diverted and crossed into Lithuanian airspace.

It did not hit anything, and it has not been found. But that ambiguity is precisely the problem. The drone was simultaneously an accident, a warning and a possible test. The next one could be another accident - or a deliberate Russian provocation.

Nothing suggests that Russia directly attacked Lithuania. Recent Ukrainian drones targeting Russian military and energy sites have crossed into or near Baltic and Finnish airspace, reportedly after Russian electronic warfare diverted them. But Moscow can still exploit the confusion: even a Ukrainian drone can serve Russia's purpose if it spreads fear in a NATO city. Since March, drones have exploded in Russian border regions, and the Kremlin is upping the pressure because it has reasons to be worried.

Ukraine's long-range drone campaign is becoming more effective. Its war machine runs on oil revenue and manpower, and both are under pressure. GCHQ director Anne Keast-Butler recently said new intelligence showed that almost half a million Russian soldiers have been killed or wounded since the start of the war. Western estimates also suggest Russia is losing about 30,000 killed and wounded a month, a rate that is already exceeding recruitment.

A wounded Kremlin is more likely to test NATO, and make democracies think that helping Ukraine brings the war home. This is precisely the trap. Drone threats are not limited to NATO's eastern borders: they should worry London, Washington, Berlin and Paris as much as Vilnius, Riga or Tallinn. The area is not a distant frontier, and drone range is no longer limited to Russia's immediate neighbours.

But there is a larger lesson too. As long as Russia's brutality in Ukraine continues, Europe cannot be 100% safe. We cannot insulate ourselves from this war by pretending it is happening somewhere else. The Baltics understand this.

We have lived for years under Russian intimidation: cyber-attacks, disinformation, GPS jamming, sabotage scares, undersea cable incidents. The Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) has found that GPS spoofing incidents in the Baltic region nearly tripled from 2023 to 2024, after quadrupling the previous year. Lithuania's own regulator says Russia has expanded GPS spoofing from Kaliningrad so dramatically that it now covers most of the country, disrupting civil aviation and shipping.

Lithuania has responded by raising its defence spending - the highest level in NATO - even if this means difficult choices elsewhere in the budget. Citizens are also joining the Lithuanian riflemen's union, a voluntary, state-supported civic defence organisation whose membership has grown by about a third since 2024. The economy, too, has adapted and grew by 2.9% last year, almost twice the EU average of 1.5%.

That is the lesson for the rest of NATO: pressure can be turned into constructive action and results. At the approaching NATO summit in Ankara, one practical additional step would be to turn Baltic air policing into a genuine air defence mission: not merely patrolling the skies but detecting, tracking and, where necessary, neutralising threats. Russia will watch closely whether NATO's response is credible or hesitant





GuardianAus / 🏆 1. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Nato Baltic States Drone Warfare Russia Ukraine Air Defence Lithuania Electronic Warfare Gps Spoofing

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ukraine war briefing: Russia’s Peskov admits ‘certain problems’ with fuel supplies after energy sites targetedUkrainian forces continue strikes on oil facilities in occupied Crimea and Russia proper; French jet downs drone in Latvian airspace. What we know on day 1,567

Read more »

‘They are isolated … they are alone’: Zelenskyy on Russia, Putin’s liesIn a wide-ranging interview, an upbeat Ukrainian president also discusses Donald Trump, King Charles, and how Kyiv is prepared to share its experience of drone warfare with the west

Read more »

Trump Blames Iran for Shooting Down Apache Helicopter Over Strait of HormuzPresident Donald Trump claims Iranian forces downed a US AH‑64 Apache helicopter patrolling the Strait of Hormuz, vows response, and a rescue operation was carried out by a US sea drone. Iran's leadership warns against escalation amid broader tensions after a pause in Israeli‑Iranian hostilities. Trump assures a forthcoming report and hints at a possible diplomatic deal within days.

Read more »

Trump Claims Iran Shot Down US Apache Helicopter Over Strait of Hormuz, Vows Response Amid Truce UncertaintyPresident Donald Trump announced that Iran shot down a US Apache helicopter patrolling the Strait of Hormuz, confirming both pilots were safe after a Navy drone rescue. The incident complicates a newly announced Israel-Iran truce and adds strain to Middle East peace efforts.

Read more »