Trevor Galbraith, 43, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to dangerous driving causing death while intoxicated, killing Braiden Timmins and his four-year-old son Hendrix-hemi in Regents Park.

A drunk driver who struck and killed a father and his four-year-old son as they walked to a shop in Logan, south of Brisbane, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Trevor Galbraith, 43, pleaded guilty in Beenleigh District Court to one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death while adversely affected by an intoxicating substance. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years imprisonment. Acting Judge Douglas Wilson sentenced Galbraith to 10 years behind bars with a minimum sentence of eight years and revoked his licence.

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Galbraith Sentenced To 10 Years Behind Bars

The sentence includes the 467 days Galbraith has already served in custody since the August 2025 crash, meaning he will be eligible for parole in 2033. Galbraith was originally charged with two counts of manslaughter over the deaths of 33-year-old Braiden Ashley Timmins and his four-year-old son Hendrix-hemi Te Rongomau King. The pair were walking along Green Road in Regents Park on August 17 when they were struck by the ute Galbraith was driving.

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The little boy had been riding his balance bike as the pair made the trip to a local convenience store to buy ice-cream. The court heard Galbraith was an alcoholic who had begun drinking about 1pm the day before the crash, consuming 35 standard drinks. He woke up on August 17, continued drinking, and then got behind the wheel with a blood-alcohol content four times the legal limit.

The prosecution said Galbraith had been distracted by his phone while driving and had not realised he had collided with the father and son. Speaking to the court, Galbraith said he accepted full responsibility for his actions. I am sincerely sorry and will be for the rest of my life, the 43-year-old told the courtroom. In an apology addressed to the family of the victims, Galbraith said he took full responsibility for killing the father and son.

Family And Victim Impact Statements Read

He said he had completed several courses to address his alcohol problem and would continue to do so. The court heard Galbraith had more than 30 cans of beer and spirits since the afternoon before the collision and had continued to drink that morning. Their families and Galbraiths family filled the courtroom, visibly upset as the facts of the case and victim impact statements were read aloud.

A victim impact statement by Mr Timmins mother, Sharon Pepper, expressed a profound and permanent sense of loss. There are no words that can adequately describe how it feels to lose your child and grandchild together, she said. Timmins stepfather, Peter Geary, told media the day had been really hard for the family of the 33-year-old father and his four-year-old son. The reality is that both of them lost their lives because somebody did the wrong thing, Geary said.

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Judge Acknowledges Alcohol Addiction And Damage

But, when you look at the picture, to us, it is justice done. Acting Judge Douglas Wilson acknowledged Galbraith was an alcoholic and had taken steps to address his addiction during the 467 days he had served in custody since the incident. Your actions on that day have destroyed two lives, he said. You are a mature man who should have known better.

The effect on both families will be ongoing forever. Community members have offered their condolences nearby. Tributes for Braiden Timmins and his son, Hendrix-hemi Te Rongomau King, were laid at the crash site in the days following their deaths.