Drunk Driver Sentenced in Hit-and-Run Death, Sparking Legal Change

Maddison Bain has been sentenced to nearly five years in prison for a hit-and-run incident that resulted in the death of Kelly T'Hart. The incident has also prompted the introduction of 'Kelly's Law' to prevent hit-and-run drivers from continuing to drive while on bail.

Maddison Bain has been sentenced to four years and eleven months in prison for a hit-and-run incident that resulted in the death of Kelly T'Hart. The tragic event, which occurred almost two years ago near Mandurah, spurred significant legal changes and brought immense grief to T'Hart's family. Bain, driving under the influence of alcohol, struck and killed T'Hart, leaving her at the scene and fleeing the location. The incident happened on an unlit road with a default speed limit of 110km/h.

Bain's blood alcohol content was reportedly four times the legal limit. Despite a passenger, who was also carrying a three-month-old baby, warning her about her dangerous driving and even yelling that she had hit someone, Bain continued driving home, abandoning T'Hart to die. This callous action led to an outpouring of grief and anger from T'Hart's family and the wider community. T'Hart was described as the rock of her family, a beloved individual whose life was tragically cut short. The emotional toll on her family has been immense, and they have worked tirelessly to ensure that justice was served and that similar tragedies are prevented in the future. Outside court, T'Hart's mother, Susan T'Hart, pleaded with the public, 'Don't drink and drive, it takes nothing to get an Uber or ring a friend or a family member. Don't do this to other people and kill someone they love.'\The most significant consequence of this tragedy has been the introduction of a new bill, known as Kelly's Law. Kelly's Law is designed to prevent hit-and-run drivers from continuing to drive while out on bail. Prior to the incident, Bain was allowed to continue driving while awaiting trial, a fact that deeply disturbed T'Hart's family and fueled their determination to instigate change. The law is currently before Parliament and represents a crucial step towards preventing similar incidents from occurring. The case has also highlighted the dangers of drunk driving and the devastating impact it can have on families and communities. Bain's sentencing included a driving ban of three and a half years, in addition to her prison sentence, underlining the seriousness of her offense. The court heard that Bain had fallen pregnant while waiting for her case to be dealt with. Bain's demeanor in court showed more emotion when discussing her own children, demonstrating the complex nature of human responses in such situations. While acknowledging the hardship faced by Bain, the focus remains firmly on the victim, Kelly T'Hart, and the profound loss suffered by her loved ones. The case serves as a stark reminder of the devastating consequences of impaired driving, the importance of personal responsibility, and the need for stricter laws to deter such behavior. It underscores the urgent need for a societal shift towards safer practices and a greater awareness of the potential dangers of driving under the influence.\Following the sentencing, the family and friends of Kelly T'Hart expressed their relief and their unwavering commitment to honoring her memory. The family, with the support of the community, are still dealing with their grief. Family friend Denyse Needham expressed her feelings outside of the court: 'She'd be super proud like we all are'. The relentless advocacy and courage of T'Hart's family have brought a measure of justice, even though it will not bring back their beloved Kelly. The legal process is now complete, and Bain will serve her time in prison, the driving ban will come into effect, and the newly drafted laws will continue to progress. This case demonstrates the power of community in the face of tragedy and the importance of holding individuals accountable for their actions. The incident underscores the urgent need for a societal shift towards safer practices and a greater awareness of the potential dangers of driving under the influence. The legal framework surrounding driving laws is being updated to reflect the gravity of the situation and hopefully prevent future incidents. The case will be a somber lesson and a wake-up call for many people





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