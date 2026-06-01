Dua Lipa's Wedding Suit: A Sign of Fashion Slowing Down

Pop princess Dua Lipa has chosen a custom ivory cady skirt suit by Schiaparelli couture for her intimate wedding to actor Callum Turner. This is reminiscent of Bianca Jagger's influential outfit by Yves Saint Laurent for her 1971 wedding to Mick in the French Riviera. Suits have become increasingly popular for civil ceremonies, especially for destination weddings.

Pop princess Dua Lipa has all the right moves but was more Bianca than Mick Jagger at her intimate wedding to actor Callum Turner . The bride's custom ivory cady skirt suit by Schiaparelli couture, with a generously brimmed hat, was reminiscent of Bianca's influential outfit by Yves Saint Laurent for her 1971 wedding to Mick in the French Riviera.

This was more than a nod to Jagger, with suits becoming an increasingly popular choice for civil ceremonies like Lipa and Turner's at the Old Marylebone Town Hall, especially when larger gatherings are planned later. According to rumours, the couple are preparing to host three days of festivities in Sicily. Callum Turner, in a Ferragamo suit, and Dua Lipa leaving the registry office following their wedding at the weekend.

Bianca Jagger in Yves Saint Laurent at her wedding to Mick Jagger in 1971 on the French Riviera. Human rights lawyer Amal Clooney in a custom Stella McCartney suit with matching hat for her 2014 wedding in Venice to Hollywood actor George Clooney.

Thanks to style leaders such as Amal Clooney, who wore a Stella McCartney suit for her civil ceremony in Venice with George Clooney in 2014, suits have moved beyond the confines of second wedding attire, such as Princess Anne's short dress with jacket for her 1992 wedding to Timothy Laurence. With micro weddings, elopements and the rise in vow renewals, the classic suit is definitely making a comeback, says Wendy El-Khoury, founder of wedding planning website Wedded Wonderland.

They can be a part of a wedding wardrobe for destination weddings El-Khoury says. It's difficult to get legally married in another country, which is why you have the likes of Dua Lipa also having courthouse weddings, which are suited to more restrained outfits. The undulating sculptural designs of are frequently worn by Dua Lipa. Last year, Esber released a bridal collection featuring tailored pieces.

A structured white suit with a chiffon bow from Australian designer Christopher Esber's bridal collection. A model in a bridal suit designed by Sonia Cappellazzo and shown on the runway at Melbourne Fashion Festival in February. A white suit can feel incredibly powerful on a bride, and for some women, feels more authentic than a traditional dress ever would, Esber says. Brides are much less interested in following a formula than they once were.

They're choosing pieces that reflect their own style and personality, whether that's a gown, a suit or a combination of both across different wedding moments. Melbourne dressmaker Sonia Cappellazzo has always included precise tailoring alongside embellished gowns in her Hawthorn atelier. Obviously, they're not as common as wedding gowns, but there are brides who will seek out a tailored jacket with a statement lapel, beautiful wide leg pants or a three-quarter flip skirt in the style of Dior, says Cappellazzo.

It is the same bespoke and personalised experience for a bride as having a dress made, and just as challenging. To get the perfect arch of a sleeve, fold of an elbow, wadding and fabric takes experience. Cappellazzo sees the return of the wedding suit as a sign of fashion slowing down, for brides who are considering one outfit, rather than a full wardrobe.

It's an intentional choice, showing the restraint of Carolyn Bessette Kennedy at her wedding to John F. Kennedy Jr. Suits don't look loud. Some brides just want to look effortlessly elegant and beautifully considered





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Dua Lipa Callum Turner Wedding Suit Schiaparelli Couture Bianca Jagger Amal Clooney Stella Mccartney

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