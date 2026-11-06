Thomas Markle Jr named person of interest in Philippine child sexual abuse inquiry

Philippine authorities have named Thomas Markle Jr a person of interest in an inquiry into child sexual abuse images allegedly linked to his father, Thomas Markle Sr. Police recovered 7,500 photos and one video of underage males and females.

Philippine authorities have named Thomas Markle Jr, the estranged half-brother of the Duchess of Sussex, as a person of interest in an ongoing investigation into child sexual abuse images allegedly connected to his father, Thomas Markle Sr. The development was announced by Philippines Interior Secretary Juanito Victor Remulla at a press conference in Manila.

He said the 60-year-old son is not yet being treated as a suspect. Remulla said there were signs pointing to the son being involved in the crime as well. He stressed that Markle Jr remains only a person of interest at this stage of the inquiry. Remulla suggested police had received information about underage girls being taken to Markle Jr's home in Cordova, in the Philippines.

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Thomas Markle Jr TikTok Defense

He said witnesses testified that underage girls were being brought to the house with ring lights, through the windows. Police had asked Markle Jr about the claim of underage girls. He told investigators he was merely doing TikTok videos, according to Remulla. On the investigation into Thomas Markle Sr, Remulla said authorities recovered 7,500 photos and one video.

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All depicted underage males and females of Asian, Latina and European descent. Some of the individuals in the images were as young as 10 and 11, Remulla said. He described the material as among the most deplorable displays of impunity towards sexual activity he had ever seen. Remulla said police presented the material to him, but he did not want to look because he could not unsee it.

He called it really disturbing. The inquiry concerns allegations that Markle Sr possessed child sexual abuse images while living in the Philippines and in Mexico. Other illegal images were reportedly found in one of his storage units in Mexico. More than 7,000 photos and one video were uncovered in total, according to Remulla.

Thomas Markle Sr Care Home

He said the images were the most deplorable displays of impunity towards sexual activity that he had ever seen. Markle Sr, 82, who is estranged from Meghan, has reportedly been moved into a care home for dementia patients in the US where he is now living. He has admitted paying for sex in the Philippines but strongly denied possessing child abuse imagery. He has suggested he was set up.

His son remains in Cebu City in the Philippines. Markle Jr reported his father after claiming to have found four storage boxes at his father's home in the Philippines. He said the boxes contained hundreds, if not thousands, of child sex abuse images.

Police and FBI agents have since been investigating whether Markle Sr was in possession of any illegal images while living in the Philippines and in Mexico, where other illegal images were reportedly found in one of his storage units. Markle Jr was recently interviewed at his home in Cordova, Cebu, as part of an international, multi-agency meeting via Microsoft Teams, according to the Sun, which first published the claims.

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He gave his statement to an FBI agent based in Florida, who specialises in child sex abuse cases. An assistant US attorney, an FBI legal attache in the Philippines and numerous senior police officers were also reportedly on the call. Markle Jr said he thought it was important the FBI searches the LA units as soon as possible. He said the more he was learning about his dad, the more he was deeply shocked.

Meghan Protects Her Children

Remulla, whose government position is equivalent to the minister for home affairs in the UK and Australia, has described Markle Sr as a possible sex offender of the grossest kind. On Tuesday, it emerged that police in the Philippines had found child abuse images on digital devices allegedly belonging to Markle Sr. The duchess's estranged father has reportedly undergone the amputation of his lower leg.

In a statement issued when the allegations against her father were first published, Meghan said she was deeply distressed by the claims. She said she had been informed of disturbing allegations against her father in 2018. She said she had kept him from having contact with her children, Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, to protect them. The Metropolitan Police has referred itself to the police watchdog over a warning letter related to Meghan.

The allegations against Thomas Markle Sr have also challenged media narratives surrounding Meghan. Remulla said signs suggest Markle Sr may be a sex offender of the grossest kind. If you or anyone you know needs support, you can contact the National Sexual Assault, Domestic and Family Violence Counselling Service.