Duchy of Lancaster Made Over £1M from Land Sales Linked to HS2, Raising Questions

The Duchy of Lancaster, a private estate providing income to the monarch, has come under scrutiny for land sales related to infrastructure projects, including HS2. This has raised questions about its tax exemptions, financial dealings, and the impact on taxpayers.

The Duchy of Lancaster, a private estate dating back to medieval times and providing income to reigning monarchs, has been embroiled in controversy over land sales linked to infrastructure projects. King Charles 's private property estate made over £1 million from land sales tied to road projects near the proposed HS2 hub station in Crewe, Cheshire, despite the Duchy's assertion of self-sufficiency. The Duchy negotiated payments totaling £1,132,400 by selling land for road works in the area.

The Duchy of Lancaster acquired the Crewe Hall estate, encompassing a sprawling 1,400-hectare area in 1936. Over the years, portions of this land have been sold for various developments, including new roads and housing. The Duchy benefits from significant tax exemptions, which allows it to maximize profits in these transactions. \The HS2 project, initially aimed at connecting Crewe with London in under an hour, was expected to bring millions of additional passengers and boost the local economy substantially. The Duchy's land sales were crucial for the necessary infrastructure upgrades, with at least three plots sold before the northern phase of HS2 was scaled back due to escalating costs. Unlike other landowners whose property was subject to compulsory purchase laws for HS2-related projects, the Duchy enjoyed considerable freedom in negotiating land prices. These payments were made between 2012 and 2017 when the late Queen Elizabeth II controlled the Duchy. The Duchy's profits increased significantly during her reign, although the extent of its landholdings remained largely undisclosed, even to Parliament. The King did not have to pay inheritance tax when he inherited the Duchy in 2022 because the estate enjoys special status as a crown body, exempting it from corporation tax and capital gains tax. Despite generating £26.5 million in income last year, the King voluntarily paid income tax on this dividend, but there is no obligation to disclose the exact amount. \In the wake of criticism regarding its financial dealings with public bodies and charities, the Duchy announced a review of its policies. This followed a joint investigation that uncovered several business deals made with taxpayer-funded organizations, including a 15-year agreement with an NHS trust worth £11.4 million for ambulance parking on Duchy land. The plans for a dual carriageway were halted with the decision to terminate HS2 in Birmingham. Crewe, the frontrunner to host a hub station, needed realignment of the A500 road. The Land Registry documents show that the transport department bought several plots of land close to the A500 in 2012, when these plans were being drawn up. The local authority also constructed a major road providing an alternative route to Crewe station, incorporating a portion of the Duchy's estate. The council paid £800,000 to acquire the relevant land in 2014, utilizing the road plans to secure the HS2 hub. The developments highlight the complex interplay of public infrastructure projects, private land ownership, and the unique financial privileges enjoyed by the Duchy of Lancaster





