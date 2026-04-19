Dufty's Dream Return: NRL Comeback, Career-Best Performance, and Family Health Scare

Matt Dufty made an immediate impact in his NRL return for the Rabbitohs, scoring a try and achieving a personal-best running metre count in a victory over his former club, the Dragons, just days after his newborn daughter faced a health scare.

Matt Dufty experienced a whirlwind of emotions and significant achievements on Saturday, culminating in a triumphant return to the NRL and a victory against his former club. The 30-year-old fullback, who had spent four years playing in the English Super League, marked his comeback to the NRL after a 1421-day absence with a standout performance for the Rabbitohs . His presence on the field at Accor Stadium was as if he had never departed the Australian rugby league scene.

Dufty was instrumental in South Sydney's decisive 30-12 win over the St. George Illawarra Dragons, the very team where he had debuted almost a decade prior. His contribution was not just symbolic; he crossed for a try and amassed an impressive 333 running metres, a personal best for an NRL match, underscoring his enduring impact on the game. Reflecting on his return, Dufty admitted to pre-match nerves, but these were not related to facing his old team. Instead, the overwhelming feeling was one of re-entry into the NRL itself. He attributed his improved performance and understanding of the game to his time abroad and his increased maturity. He emphasized a more composed approach, recognizing the strength and depth of the Rabbitohs squad, which allows him to focus on his specific role and contribute effectively without overextending himself. Dufty’s initial path back to the NRL was paved with a one-year contract for the Rabbitohs' NSW Cup team in 2026. However, a timely opportunity arose when Jye Gray, the team's incumbent fullback, suffered a shoulder injury in the previous week's match against the Raiders. This unfortunate circumstance led Rabbitohs coach Wayne Bennett to hand Dufty his debut for the senior team, a chance he seized with both hands. When Dufty made the decision to move to England in 2022, the prospect of playing in the NRL again seemed distant, almost a closed chapter. He acknowledged the increasing pace and dynamism of the NRL, noting the emergence of exceptionally fast and electrifying young fullbacks. He understood that returning to such a competitive environment would be a considerable challenge. However, Dufty also recognized the value of experience and leadership. He saw his role as providing a steadying influence and bolstering the squad's depth, particularly in the event of injuries to younger, more explosive players like Jye Gray. His desire was to step in and fulfill his duties seamlessly, ensuring the team remained strong and competitive. The days leading up to his NRL return were far from uneventful or calm. In a poignant moment just hours before the match, Dufty and his wife were at the hospital, tending to their newborn daughter who had been born a few days prior. The baby girl experienced some health concerns, necessitating a check-up. Thankfully, the situation resolved positively, and his daughter is now doing well, allowing Dufty to focus on his momentous sporting comeback. This personal challenge only added another layer of significance to his already memorable Saturday





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Matt Dufty NRL Rabbitohs Dragons Comeback

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