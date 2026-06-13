Dylan Gibbons Eyes Melbourne Cup Return After Queen Elizabeth II Cup Victory

Jockey Dylan Gibbons aims for a second Melbourne Cup start after winning the Queen Elizabeth II Cup on Thebudgiesmugla, while trainer Bjorn Baker looks to build on the success with Big Papa and other rising talent across the spring carnival.

Dylan Gibbons is targeting a second start in the Melbourne Cup after a victorious ride on Thebudgiesmugla for trainer Bjorn Baker in the listed Queen Elizabeth II Cup over 2400 metres at Rosehill on Saturday.

The partnership proved decisive, edging out the opposition by three quarters of a length when the connections chose the 2400 metre distance instead of the longer 3200 metre Group 2 Brisbane Cup at Eagle Farm. Gibbons, who previously rode Half Yours to a runner‑up spot in a 2000 metre benchmark race at Rosehill last year and later secured a double in the premier Cups with that horse, said the win was a valuable test of form ahead of the autumn campaign.

He explained that the performance of the horse on the track gave him confidence that the mare could be competitive in higher‑level events later in the year, adding that his long‑standing ambition of riding in the Melbourne Cup still drives his choices. Gibbons also added that his success on Saturday extended to another victory on Mawrooba, while he finished eleventh aboard Okita Soushi in the 2023 Melbourne Cup.

The Baker stable is also looking ahead with Big Papa, who rebounded from a disappointing run on a heavy track to claim an easy 1300 metre win at Rosehill. Under jockey Alysha Collett the five‑year‑old surged clear to win by two lengths in the Benchmark 78 for males, marking his third win from six starts.

Trainer Tony Hilton believes the colt is ready to contest stakes races again after a seventh‑place finish in the Vo Rogue Plate over the same distance earlier in the season. In the apprentices' division Darren Beadman praised Siena Grima for a composed ride that boosted her tally of city wins to 22, narrowing the gap to the season leader Braith Nock.

Grima secured a double for trainer Chris Waller at Rosehill, first with Nobler in the 2000 metre Benchmark 78 handicap after a narrow nose‑margin victory over King Pedro, then with Surf's Up in the 1400 metre Benchmark 72 after finding a perfect spot off the pace. Beadman highlighted the importance of timing and decision‑making in Grima's rides, noting her calm execution in the closing stages.

Other notable achievements on the day included Reece Jones ending a two‑year drought for Emirate, delivering a win that completed a treble for Waller, and apprentice Mollie Fitzgerald earning her first city double aboard Smashing Time and Bella Corazon. At Eagle Farm James McDonald broke the record for most Australian Group 1 wins in a season, riding Waller‑trained Tron Bolt to victory in the JJ Atkins and taking his seasonal tally to 17, surpassing Malcolm Johnston's long‑standing mark.

Trainer Chris Hawkes also added to his stable's résumé with Marwooba pulling off a surprise maiden win at Rosehill, overcoming a modest start and a poor gate draw to defeat odds‑on favourite Friendly Fire. Hawkes‑trained Why So Hard had previously claimed a juvenile win at Randwick, underscoring the trainer's success with young horses.

In addition, Hollywood Gold delivered a career highlight for trainer‑owner‑breeder Peter Mills and provided apprentice Shannen Llewellyn with her first Sydney Saturday win, a milestone achieved a year after their partnership at Coonamble





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Dylan Gibbons Melbourne Cup Queen Elizabeth II Cup Chris Waller James Mcdonald

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