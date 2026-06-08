Dyson EOFY Sale: Massive Discounts on Vacuums, Hair Tools, and Air Purifiers

Dyson's end-of-financial-year sale features deep discounts on cordless vacuums, hair stylers, and air purifiers, with savings up to $651. Highlights include the V15 Detect Absolute vacuum with laser dust detection and the versatile Hot+Cool air treatment devices.

The EOFY sales season has officially begun, and Dyson is offering significant discounts on many of its most popular products. Shoppers can find savings reaching as high as $651 on select models, including cordless vacuums , hair styling tools, and air purification devices.

Whether you're in the market for a premium cordless vacuum, a wet-and-dry cleaner, or a compact option for apartment living, there are substantial deals available. Among the highlighted offers is the Dyson V15 Detect Absolute, which uses laser dust illumination and intelligent suction to deliver an advanced clean on all surfaces. The Dyson Gen5detect Absolute also stands out, combining powerful suction with intelligent dust detection technology that illuminates particles often missed by the naked eye.

For hair care, the Dyson Airwrap i.d. continues to be a top seller. Dyson's air treatment range includes models that purify, heat, and cool, providing year-round functionality. Customers seeking an all-in-one solution might consider the Hot+Cool series, which offers heating in winter, cooling in summer, and continuous air purification.

Several of the most heavily discounted items include the popular Aussie dog dental bundle, which sold 20,000 units and keeps selling out after pet owners noticed faster improvements in their pets' breath, as well as a self-cleaning vacuum that automates maintenance. These deals are time-limited, making now an ideal moment to invest in Dyson technology





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Dyson Sale EOFY Discounts Cordless Vacuums Airwrap Air Purifier Gen5detect V15 Detect Hot+Cool Self-Cleaning Vacuum Dog Dental Bundle

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