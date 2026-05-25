Dyson Hair Tool in Ceramic Pink and Rose Gold Now $494, Down from $749

The viral styling tool that dries and straightens hair at the same time. The Dyson hair tool that sparked thousands of TikTok tutorials, beauty editor reviews and ‘how is this even possible?’ reactions has officially launched in Ceramic Pink and Rose Gold for $494, down from $749, saving shoppers a sizeable $255 for a limited time.

The viral styling tool that dries and straightens hair at the same time. The Dyson hair tool that sparked thousands of TikTok tutorials, beauty editor reviews and ‘how is this even possible?

’ reactions has officially launched in Ceramic Pink and Rose Gold for $494, down from $749, saving shoppers a sizeable $255 for a limited time. Unlike traditional straighteners that clamp hair between scorching hot plates, the Dyson Airstrait uses high pressure airflow to dry and straighten hair simultaneously. Dyson says glass bead thermistors regulate airflow temperatures. Dyson’s limited colourways have developed a near collector-style.

There are a few conditions attached to the offer. Hovering over the ‘add to cart’ button will reveal the details. The Aussie dog dental bundle that sold 20,000 units and keeps selling out after pet parents saw fresher breath fast. The ‘fantastic’ self-cleaning vacuum does the hard work for you. Buy Now. Buy Now





7NewsAustralia / 🏆 11. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Dyson Hair Tool Ceramic Pink Rose Gold Airflow Straighteners High Pressure Glass Bead Thermistors Collector-Style Aussie Dog Dental Bundle Self-Cleaning Vacuum Fantastic

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Vingegaard takes control of Giro as Aussie Hindley makes moveGiro d'Italia favourite Jonas Vingegaard has taken the leader's pink jersey with his third stage win of the race while Australia's former champ Jai Hindley made a significant move towards the podium in Pila.

Read more »

South Australia's Riverland Turning Green Amid Heavy Rain, Birds ThrivingThe Riverland region of South Australia is experiencing a greening landscape due to heavy rainfall, with Gluepot Reserve in Waikerie seeing an exceptional bird season. Ian Falkenberg, chairman of Gluepot Management Committee, reported sightings of orange chats, white-fronted chats, pink cockatoos, and high numbers of woodswallows. University of New South Wales Centre for Ecosystem Science director Richard Kingsford explained the increased productivity and breeding season triggered by the rain. However, a dry El Niño year is forecast, and birds may move to other parts of the country.

Read more »

Giro d’Italia: Jonas Vingegaard grabs pink jersey with solo summit stage winJonas Vingegaard took the Giro d’Italia leader’s pink jersey for the first time after the race favourite soloed to the summit to take stage 14 in the Alps

Read more »

Albanese government faces pressure to act on federal judicial watchdog promiseThe Albanese government faces renewed pressure to act on its stalled promise to create a federal judicial watchdog, after serious allegations about the conduct of serving judge Alexander "Sandy" Street were not acted on for a decade. A retired senior judge conducted an investigation into Street over allegations a law enforcement taskforce uncovered in 2016. The investigation concerns interactions Street allegedly had with his ex-wife and the unorthodox business dealings of her freight company Send it Pink Pty Ltd shortly after Street was appointed to the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia bench.

Read more »