Scientists testify that colibactin toxin from E coli may explain the doubling of early onset bowel cancer cases in under-50s, linking early life exposure to rapid cellular mutations.

Scientists presented compelling evidence to the Commons science and technology committee that exposure to a bacterial toxin called colibactin is a primary suspect in the sharp rise of early onset bowel cancer among individuals under the age of 50.

Dr Karl Smith-Byrne, a senior molecular epidemiologist at the University of Oxford, testified that known lifestyle risk factors such as obesity, smoking, and alcohol consumption can only account for approximately half of the colorectal cancer cases currently diagnosed by doctors.

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Toxin Causes Rapid Cellular Mutations

Research indicates that the bacterium Escherichia coli, specifically certain strains that produce colibactin, has evolved in recent decades to become more prevalent in the human gut. This toxin is capable of causing hallmark mutations in the DNA of colon and rectum cells, effectively giving these tissues a head start on their journey toward becoming cancerous.

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Professor Mike Stratton from the Sanger Institute has demonstrated that this toxin causes mutations in some children but not others, with evidence of these harmful genetic changes appearing as early as infancy. By the time an affected child reaches 10 years old, their cells may carry a mutational burden comparable to that of a typical 50-year-old individual.

These early life exposures are critical because they occur during sensitive developmental periods, potentially setting the stage for tumors to develop much earlier in life than would otherwise be expected. The toxin essentially acts as an accelerant for cancer development by embedding genetic errors into the body before the individual even reaches adulthood.

Historical Shift in Gut Bacteria Exposure

Professor Elio Riboli, a cancer epidemiologist at Imperial College London, told the committee that colibactin is essentially found in people born after 1960, suggesting a significant environmental or biological shift has occurred. He stated that something has happened to the bacteria in the gut over recent decades to produce this higher prevalence of the toxin.

Professor Helen Coleman from Queen's University Belfast described colibactin as the first new clue researchers have had in quite some time regarding the causes of bowel cancer. She emphasized that even though diagnoses occur in adults between 18 and 49, the exposure likely happens in very early childhood, possibly even during the prenatal period.

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Prevention Strategies and Future Steps

Despite the rising cases, bowel cancer remains far more common in those over 50, yet global figures show a steady increase in diagnoses among younger demographics. Professor Riboli urged society to apply known risk reduction strategies immediately, noting that drinking and smoking rates are falling in the UK and US while obesity rises.

Riboli calculated that approximately 60% of the cancers occurring now could be prevented if existing knowledge were applied effectively in society. He stressed that while scientists must continue to uncover unknown drivers of cancer, minimizing known risks remains the most practical step for immediate public health improvement.

Dr Smith-Byrne noted that he did not find it plausible that the surge in early onset cases could be entirely explained by existing risk factors, calling for more work to understand if colibactin is indeed the main driver. As the leading explanation at the moment, further research is actively being pursued to confirm these findings and develop targeted interventions.