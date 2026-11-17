The Age's first mock draft predicts Dougie Cochrane will go at pick one, with Ethan Drever and Cody Walker to follow, amid expected bids on academy and father-son prospects and a trade between Port Adelaide and GWS.

The AFL draft will be held this Thursday and Friday night, and The Age has spoken to the league's recruiters, junior clubs and player agents to gather as much information as possible to try to figure out what might happen.

The Age predicts Dougie Cochrane will be the first player picked in Thursday's AFL draft, with Ethan Drever and Cody Walker to follow. This mock includes predicted bids on academy and father-son prospects, as well as the expected trade between Port Adelaide and GWS that will see the Giants secure the Power's pick 12 for selections 20, 26 and a future asset.

Also read AFL Draft Review and 2026 Mock Draft Highlight Hits, Misses and Top Prospects

Dougie Cochrane Expected Top Pick

You will be able to follow live reporting and analysis of the draft on both Thursday and Friday night. Pick one is expected to be Port Adelaide matching an Essendon bid for Dougie Cochrane. Knee surgery to fix a persistent patella tendonitis issue wiped out most of Cochrane's draft year, but he was always considered the standout prospect. He is a good athlete, an outstanding kick and projects as a matchwinner who is effective at both ends of the ground.

If the Bombers did not bid on Cochrane it would be staggering. Not only is Cochrane the consensus top prospect, but the Bombers would pass up the chance to score a bonus start-of-second-round compensation pick. The alternative would be bidding on Cody Walker. Ethan Drever is a big and powerful midfielder who wins contested possessions for fun and bursts away from stoppages before driving long kicks inside 50.

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He kicks his share of goals, proved he could carry a heavy load at the Rebels, and is an A-grade character as well who will be a plus to any club's culture, which only adds to his appeal. If not, Arki Butler and Harry Van Hattum are the other players in contention here. The Bombers could also place a second bid on Cody Walker, but that is not expected.

Carlton Match Richmond Bid For Walker

Pick three is expected to see Carlton match a Richmond bid for Cody Walker. The Blues get their man, using picks 13 and 18 to match the Tigers' bid and enable Walker to follow in his 202-game father Andrew's footsteps. Walker is likened to Patrick Dangerfield for his power and speed coming out of the contest, has no trouble finding the Sherrin, and is working hard to improve his kicking.

If not, Richmond generously let Walker fall down the order, and go for one of Arki Butler, Gus Teixeira, Harry Van Hattum or Heath Mellody instead. The Tigers could opt for Butler's Dragons teammate Gus Teixeira, ruckman Harry Van Hattum or Larke medallist Heath Mellody instead, which would have a major domino effect on the top 10. There is also a comparison to Sydney's star forward Tom Papley.

He is cheeky, a bit of a rascal and loves to yap at rival defenders, so expect him to quickly become popular wherever he ends up, but he will need to improve his running. Pick five is expected to be West Coast selecting Heath Mellody. Is this too obvious? Maybe.

But Mellody's performance justifies him being taken here, and it makes sense for the Eagles to go local. He started the year as a classy winger or half-back, but proved his inside midfield bona fides at the under-18 championships and WAFL level, including a 34-disposal outburst against West Coast's reserves. If not, perhaps Arki Butler slips to them, which could at least make the Eagles think twice, while Gus Teixeira is a top-five talent.

Matthews Injury Affects Top Ten Prospects

There is also a western Sydney academy product who fits comfortably in the top 10 off his brilliant first half of the year that could have seen him contend for the Larke Medal. A stress fracture in Matthews' right foot cut his season short, but he is a big ball-winner, smart, runs all day and has a neat left foot.

The expectation is the Demons will bid here, but there is always the chance they leave that to Sydney and grab key defender Mitch Harris, Arki Butler, if he slides, or Harry Van Hattum. The Demons traded up to secure this selection, seemingly with Harris in mind. That deal originally got them ahead of North Melbourne, who sent their top pick to Sydney in the Nick Blakey swap, and both clubs like Harris.

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He gobbles up intercepts, is an effective lockdown defender, and had an impressive SANFL finals series. If not, maybe the Demons have fooled everyone and intend to pick Harry Van Hattum as their Max Gawn ruck replacement. Arki Butler would be strongly considered if he were available. Pick eight is expected to be Richmond, and they love Teixeira too.

Richmond are deciding between the duo. The midfielder-forward discovered he had an iron deficiency after dealing with fatigue, but his power, speed and versatility are coveted and he has star upside. If not, the Tigers go for Harry Van Hattum as their long-term No.1 ruckman once Toby Nankervis retires or potentially departs for Tasmania. The Swans want key defensive help at this pick, which was the prize in the Nick Blakey trade.

They like Mitch Harris, but he is unlikely to be available, so interceptor Snell has become the popular pick here. He is a great size, and his athleticism, composure and skills are all ticks as Sydney prepare for the future. If not, Tyson Bradley is the other tall defender in top-10 contention. Harry Van Hattum is another option, but they picked ruckman Will Green in the first round in 2023, while Gus Teixeira might be considered if available.

Gold Coast Target Intercepting Midfielder

Pick 10 is expected to be Gold Coast, after winning Victoria Metro's MVP award and being the recipient of Sandringham Dragons' best finals player. He is a highly intelligent player who reads the play well to be an intercepting force, but is equally proficient locking down forwards. If not, the Suns also like West Australian midfielder Leo Steed, while key forward Sam Gayfer is an outside chance here, given Ben King's free agency departure to Hawthorn.

The Saints could break Collingwood hearts by grabbing the ultra-athletic Gayfer, whose uncle Mick was a 1990 premiership Magpie. The key defensive options are off the board in this scenario, but some think Gayfer might end up in the backline. He smashed the combine's running vertical jump record and kicked loads of goals. If not, Tyson Bradley would be considered if available.

The Saints might opt for a smaller type such as Lochie Burrows, Toby Krasna or Leo Steed. It would be a surprise if they drafted Harry Van Hattum, but they did lose Rowan Marshall. The Saints could look for hulking size. Highly touted big men Brodie Grundy and Tim English also went later in the first round in their draft year, and Van Hattum has all the physical tools to be a success as Darcy Cameron's long-term replacement.

Van Hattum might be long gone. The Pies would love if Sam Gayfer was still up for grabs. The best midfielder likely to be available is Leo Steed, but Lochie Burrows and Toby Krasna could also appeal. The Giants are tipped to score Port Adelaide's pick 12, which becomes pick 13 in the order.