Early Lucian Freud Portrait to Be Exhibited for the First Time After Authentication

An early portrait by Lucian Freud, titled 'Man in a Black Scarf,' has been authenticated and will be exhibited for the first time. The painting was created in 1939 while Freud was still a student at the East Anglian School of Painting and Drawing in Hadleigh, Suffolk.

An early portrait by the renowned British artist Lucian Freud , titled 'Man in a Black Scarf,' has been authenticated and will be exhibited for the first time.

Created in 1939 while Freud was still a student at the East Anglian School of Painting and Drawing in Hadleigh, Suffolk, the work features a sitter believed to be John Jameson, a friend of Freud's and scion of the whiskey family. Despite initial denials by Freud, evidence has emerged to prove that he indeed painted the portrait. The work gained recognition after appearing on the BBC's 'Fake or Fortune?

' show in 2016, where art historian Philip Mould concluded it was a Freud. However, Christie's initially identified it as a Freud in 1985 but later reversed their decision after Freud denied painting it. The painting's designer and author, Jon Lys Turner, inherited the work and has been attempting to have it authenticated and sold for 19 years, with the condition that it would infuriate Freud.

Turner has now found new evidence to support his claim, including records held in the Tate Britain archive that show Freud was painting John Jameson in 1939. Man in a Black Scarf will be exhibited publicly for the first time in the Benton End: A Paradise of Pollen and Paint exhibition at Cedric Morris's home, where Freud and his friends ran the East Anglian School of Painting and Drawing.

This exhibition is a testament to the influence of Cedric Morris on Freud's work, as seen in another painting held in the National Museum of Wales, which bears stylistic similarities to Man in a Black Scarf. Turner notes that the painting has a confrontational gaze and large eyes, which were picked up from Morris's style. The value of Man in a Black Scarf has not been determined, but in 2016 it was speculated to be worth more than £300,000.

Freud's works have fetched much larger sums, with his painting 'Benefits Supervisor Resting' selling for a record-breaking sum in 2015. The authentication of Man in a Black Scarf is a significant discovery that sheds new light on Freud's early work and his relationship with his peers





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Lucian Freud Man In A Black Scarf East Anglian School Of Painting And Drawing Cedric Morris Benton End: A Paradise Of Pollen And Paint Exh

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