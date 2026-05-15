Earn Points and Discounts for Business Travel with Virgin Australia Business Flyer

Join Virgin Australia Business Flyer as a small to medium enterprise and earn complimentary Velocity Pilot Gold memberships by spending $2,000 in the first three months. Access competitive fares, flexible travel options, and guaranteed discounts of up to 10 per cent. Plus, enjoy access to world-class international airline partners like Qatar, Singapore Airlines and United.

If you're not already obsessively counting your airline points, consider this your sign to start. My favorite topic of conversation with friends is always our balance, membership tier, and where we plan on using our points next.

Booking myself an almost free holiday wouldn't even be possible if I wasn't being smart with my everyday spending and choosing to only fly with Virgin Australia and their partner airlines. But there's another way to earn points and status credits quicker than ever, while also having access to discounted flights. I've just spotted a new deal which allows Aussies to join Virgin Australia Business Flyer if you're a small to medium enterprise.

Best yet, if you spend $2,000 in the first three months, you'll have access to two complimentary Velocity Pilot Gold memberships. From competitive fares to flexible travel options, it's designed to help business trips run smoothly, while racking up points along the way. Virgin Australia offers a variety of fares: Choice, Flex and Business Class if you're a mid-to-large market organisation, plus guaranteed discounts of up to 10 per cent if you're an SME through Virgin Australia Business Flyer.

There's even the flexibility to add-on extras only like food and drinks, rather than paying for inclusions they may not use. While your weekly trips may involve interstate travel, thanks to Velocity's well-connected network, access is available to world-class international airline partners like Qatar, Singapore Airlines and United. So wherever work is taking you and your colleagues, you can earn points and maintain your status the moment you land back on the ground.

There are endless benefits to choosing Virgin Velocity for business travel, including access to a team of dedicated account managers. They're there to help you book travel seamlessly and stick to a budget, and they'll also advise on how to boost and maintain points. Business Flyer tiers allow eligible members to earn Velocity Points based on annual flown spend, with earn rates ranging from one point per $1 spent through to two points per $1 spent depending on tier.

The more points in your account, the more reward seats you can book. To find out more information, head to the Virgin Australia website here





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Virgin Australia Business Flyer Earn Points Discounts Competitive Fares Flexible Travel Options Guaranteed Discounts Add-On Extras World-Class International Airline Partners Velocity Pilot Gold Memberships Annual Flown Spend Earn Rates Reward Seats

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