Earth and Environmental Science Enrolments Plummet Across Queensland Schools

A third of Year 11 students who started earth and environmental science in 2025 have dropped it by Year 12, with enrolments projected to fall further. The decline has forced some schools to scrap the subject, despite its relevance to careers in technology and sustainability.

A significant decline in student enrolments in earth and environmental science across Queensland high schools has raised concerns about the future of the subject. New data from the Queensland Curriculum and Assessment Authority reveals that a third of students who enrolled in the subject in Year 11 in 2025 have dropped it by Year 12, with just over 200 graduates expected to complete the course this year.

The shrinking interest has forced some schools to abandon the discipline altogether, reducing the number of schools offering it from 25 in 2023 to 15 this year. This trend is particularly concerning given the growing importance of earth sciences in fields ranging from technology to sustainable development. Oscar Weatherstone, a first-year University of Queensland student, was part of a 21-strong cohort studying earth and environmental science at Brisbane Grammar School last year.

He noted the subject's broad applicability, stating, 'It's an ever-growing field, it's everything from your smartphones to building materials - they're all going to come out of the ground somehow.

' Despite his enthusiasm, many of his peers did not share his view. Lachlan Maier, a graduate from Anglican Church Grammar School, explained that students often found the initial geology topics-such as identifying sedimentary and metamorphic rocks-boring, leading to a loss of interest before the environmental science components later in the course.

Maier, now studying accounting and property economics at QUT, believes that combining earth science knowledge with geography will help him make more environmentally conscious business decisions in the future. The drop in enrolments is stark: Year 11 enrolments for unit one this year fell by 25.4 percent compared to previous years, and projected enrolments for semester one next year are expected to decline by another 30 percent to around 175 students.

Even schools with strong traditions in the subject, like Brisbane Grammar and Churchie, have seen halved enrolments. Brisbane Grammar's Deputy Headmaster, Steve Uscinski, emphasized the school's commitment, noting that their new $80 million STEAM building includes dedicated labs for earth and environmental sciences and a mineral museum.

However, Mansfield State High School, which previously taught the most students, will have zero enrolments in both Year 11 and 12 next year. Across Queensland, the largest subject drop overall was in English, with about 4000 places lost between Year 11 and 12. These trends suggest a broader challenge in engaging students with science subjects that are perceived as less directly relevant to their career aspirations, despite their critical role in addressing global challenges like climate change and resource scarcity





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Earth And Environmental Science Enrolment Decline Queensland Schools Science Education Student Drop-Off

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