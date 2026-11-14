East Java Plastic Waste Burning Linked to Respiratory Diseases

Residents in Sumberejo village face severe health risks from burning imported plastic waste, with researchers linking the practice to high rates of cardiovascular and pulmonary disease.

Residents of Sumberejo, a village in East Java, Indonesia, have long relied on sorting and burning imported plastic waste as a primary source of income, a practice that researchers now link to severe respiratory and cardiovascular health issues.

Livelihood Driven by Waste Processing

Ahmad Yani spent hours daily sifting through massive piles of rubbish, extracting recyclable materials to sell for approximately 300,000 rupiah, which equals about $24 US, each month. For decades, his family and neighbors in this East Java community purchased truckloads of waste residue from factories recycling imported paper and cardboard. While the paper was resold to recycling plants, the plastic residue was supplied to industries requiring fuel for furnaces or burned directly in village limestone kilns to produce building materials.

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Mr. Yani noted that the waste included food sachets and pet food packaging bearing Australian labels, as well as packaging from various European countries. This reliance on imported waste had become a critical livelihood for many low-income residents in the region, creating an economic dependency on the continuous flow of foreign refuse.

Health Impacts and Research Findings

Researchers from the Climate and Health Centre at Brawijaya University discovered the widespread burning of plastic waste while investigating air pollution in East Java. Sekar Aqila Salsabilla, a lead researcher, reported that pre-screening tests earlier this year revealed alarming health outcomes among the local population. The study included more than 4,000 participants across six East Java villages, and at least 20 per cent were found to be at high risk of cardiovascular disease and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

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Ms. Salsabilla, who worked with over 30 researchers, many with medical backgrounds, stated that many people were unaware of the dangers associated with burning plastic. Those earning money from sorting waste, known as plastic farmers, recognized their health was slowly declining but did not understand the root cause. The smoke from burning plastic in homes and neighboring households has raised serious concerns about devastating long-term health impacts.

Regulatory Responses and Future Plans

The burning of plastics in Sumberejo stopped approximately a year ago when several local media reports indicated that companies had ceased distributing waste to the community. This halt sparked anger among locals who lost their primary source of income, though the immediate cessation of open burning has not fully resolved the lingering health concerns for those previously exposed.

Agus Rusly, the waste reduction director at Indonesia's Ministry of Environment, attributed the open waste burning to a lack of accessible waste management services, irregular collection schedules, and limited recycling facilities. The Environment Ministry is currently collaborating with regional governments under a national framework aimed at achieving comprehensive waste management by 2019. However, environmental activists argue that current measures may merely relocate the problem rather than eliminate it.

International Waste Trade and Ongoing Risks

Environmental activists assert that Australian plastic waste remains present in the region, with Ecoton executive director Daru Setyorini stating that plastics with Australian labels are still found in East Java. Ms. Setyorini noted that residents continue to secretly burn plastics despite the official halt in distribution. In 2019, Indonesian environmentalists urged Australia to tighten regulations on waste exports, accusing exporters of smuggling huge amounts of plastic and waste paper under the guise of recycling.

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The World Health Organization highlights that emissions from open waste burning include various air pollutants with harmful effects on both climate and human health. Exposure to these pollutants can lead to adverse outcomes such as coughing, skin irritation, and respiratory diseases. While some waste is now converted into refuse-derived fuel at designated facilities, the requirement for human sorting and continued emissions suggests the health burden on communities like Sumberejo remains significant.