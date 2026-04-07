Easter Jeep Safari 2026: A Deep Dive into Moab's Off-Roading Mecca

A report on the annual Easter Jeep Safari in Moab, Utah, a premier off-road event that tests vehicles and celebrates 4x4 culture. The article covers the event's history, the challenging terrain, Jeep's involvement, and the experience of driving the latest concept vehicles.

The annual Easter Jeep Safari , a nine-day off-road extravaganza held in Moab , Utah, feels almost surreal in 2026, considering its humble beginnings. Starting in 1967 as a single-day trail run organized by the Moab Chamber of Commerce, the event has evolved into a cornerstone of four-wheel drive culture. More than 20,000 enthusiasts were anticipated for the 60th running, showcasing the event's enduring appeal beyond a simple manufacturer showcase.

Moab's challenging sandstone terrain is a democratic proving ground, where the capabilities of vehicles are put to the ultimate test. It doesn't matter how impressive the launch videos are or how much heritage a vehicle boasts; the only criteria are whether the tires grip, the suspension articulates, and the underbody survives the obstacles. This unfiltered environment makes the Safari a genuine public stress test, allowing Jeep to showcase its concept vehicles, gather valuable feedback from owners, and introduce new ideas and Jeep Performance Parts (JPP) to its most dedicated customers. This event is not just a marketing ploy, but a true test of vehicle capability. \Reaching Moab requires a journey, involving multiple flights from Australia, showcasing the breathtaking American landscape that sets the stage for the off-roading experience. While Australia offers fantastic off-road opportunities, the unrestricted access and diverse terrain of Utah are unmatched. Unlike some locations, there are no limitations or regulatory constraints in place to stifle the experience. The Easter Jeep Safari was born out of local necessity in the late 1960s, as the Moab Chamber of Commerce sought to attract visitors following the decline in uranium demand. The first route was Behind the Rocks, with Moab Rim added the following year. Initially, the runs were informal, with participants signing up on the spot and even receiving ice cream delivered by airplane during lunch. Red Rock 4-Wheelers, the local off-road club that now manages the event, played a crucial role in its evolution, officially taking the lead in 1982. This transition transformed the Safari from a single-day outing into a comprehensive nine-day event, featuring organized trail runs, a large expo, and global participation. The town of Moab transforms into a rolling catalogue of off-road gear, where opinions on tire pressures and wheel setups are freely exchanged. \Over time, Jeep has woven its own mythology into the event. The brand's involvement dates back to 1997 with the introduction of the first branded Jeep Easter Egg, a seven-slot grille motif hidden in a Wrangler cowl. Concept vehicles have become a regular highlight of the modern Moab ritual, with many designs eventually making their way into limited production. The 2026 Easter Jeep Safari concept lineup included the Jeep Grand Wagoneer Commander Concept, Jeep Wrangler ANVIL 715 Concept, Jeep Wrangler BUZZCUT Concept, Jeep Wrangler Laredo Concept, and Jeep XJ Pioneer Concept. Driving these concepts, along with other Jeep models, across challenging terrain provided a rigorous real-world test. While the intensity of the off-roading, particularly the climbs, can be demanding, especially for those new to 4WDing, the experience is universally rewarding. For anyone who owns a Jeep or simply loves off-roading, the Easter Jeep Safari is an unforgettable event and a must-do experience





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