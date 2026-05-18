Eastern Suburbs doubles down on parking meter proposal, despite opposition

The proposal to add parking meters to the area's beaches in Sydney's Eastern Suburbs has been met with protests from residents. However, the council says its plan to charge visitors for parking but not locals has been met with a 54 per cent approval rate by residents, while 41 per cent opposed.

Eastern Suburbs has doubled down on a proposal to add parking meters to the area's beaches, despite protests from residents. The plan, which would introduce parking meters at all 10 Randwick City Council beaches, aims to ease traffic congestion and make it easier to park at the beach.

However, thousands of locals oppose the proposed changes, saying parking meters would threaten the very fabric of their community. The council engaged with 12,039 residents on the matter in its Council resident survey, with a 54 per cent approval rate by locals and 41 per cent opposition. The council will revisit the proposed free permit model and look at additional measures to protect access for people visiting friends, families, tradespeople, carers, and other groups





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Parking Meters Traffic Congestion Beach Parking Local Council Residents' Opposition Council Resident Survey Parking Fees Free Permit Model Additional Measures Traffic Congestion Beach Parking Local Council Residents' Opposition Council Resident Survey Parking Fees Free Permit Model Additional Measures

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